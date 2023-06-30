Marketing & Media Advertising
    Sauce Advertising is a creative agency driven by values

    By Phil Manners, issued by Sauce Advertising
    20 Nov 2024
    20 Nov 2024
    Sauce Advertising first opened its doors in 1988, a time before most of the creatives working there were even born! Over the past 36 years, Sauce Advertising has had to adapt, expand, and break new ground constantly. As much as they’ve pushed the possibilities of technology with their Yext partnership and innovations like their award-winning LSM (Local Store Marketing) system, they’ve also consistently pushed their company culture forward. This is all to build a workplace where everybody feels at home, knows what’s expected of them, and can thrive creatively. With the recent expansion into two buildings, this was the perfect time for Sauce Advertising to reveal their secret ingredient: six strong company values.

    Looking forward to the future with our new space

    Sauce Advertising recently took over an entire building, now occupying both Building nine and Building 18 in the Bedfordview Office Park. It wasn’t just because there was too much creativity for 1 building to contain, the expansion also answers their need for greater capacity to service a growing group of clients. With a vision to grow sustainably and diversify their offering, the new building offers a new space for ideas to thrive.

    With this expansion, the team now has six boardrooms to meet in. Sauce Advertising also has six company values. Coincidence? Not in a creative agency! They’ve dedicated each boardroom to one of their values and challenged their creatives to bring those values to life through décor. So far, they’ve completed two stunning murals.

    Sonwabo Valashiya, a talented artist and illustrator from their team, worked on the mural for Collaboration. This gigantic mural truly captures Sauce Advertising’s core value of Collaboration, bringing together iconic South African imagery that conveys the spirit of ubuntu and an overarching message of “we over me” to all employees.

    Shaun McEwan & Sonwabo Valashiya
    Shaun McEwan & Sonwabo Valashiya
    Shaun McEwan & Tyler Shibambo
    Shaun McEwan & Tyler Shibambo

    Tyler Shibambo, another talented art director from their team, recently completed the mural for Curiosity, which highlights the amazing innovations that curious people, like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, are able to accomplish.

    Watch this space for more news about Sauce Advertising’s Integrity, Discipline, Passion, and Creativity boardrooms.

    Living those company values

    These company values have been a guiding light for Sauce Advertising through their expansion. Each and every employee has fully embraced them, particularly the collaboration value. Sauce Advertising has just completed “menu season” – a biannual period where they redesign, update, distribute, and launch new menus for each franchise in the Famous Brands stable. It’s an incredibly busy and stressful time of year, but it’s also driven home the lesson that the guiding light of collaboration is integral to shaping their success.

    With strong values, ample space to explore new ideas, and accomplished leaders, there’s no limit to Sauce Advertising’s future potential.

    About Sauce Advertising

    Sauce Advertising is an integrated through-the-line creative agency dedicated to giving brands flavour. We ensure every campaign has the right mix of strategy and creativity, so that we can build meaningful connections between people, platforms, and technologies. With expertise across digital marketing, branding, strategic communication, and more, Sauce Advertising combines creativity with data-driven insights and innovative tools to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers and impact our clients’ bottom lines. We live to collaborate, building unique solutions that connect audiences and drive measurable results.

    Sauce Advertising
    Sauce Advertising, established in 1988, has evolved from a specialised below-the-line agency to a fully integrated through-the-line agency. At the core of our approach is integration: blending people, platforms, and technology to create connections between brands and communities.
