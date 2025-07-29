Sauce inducted into the Famous Brands supplier Hall of Fame

We’ve partnered with Famous Brands across every level, from full 360-degree national campaigns to last-mile, in-store communication. Over the years, we’ve collaborated with their brand teams not just as suppliers, but as long-term stewards of their stories. Together, we’ve helped ensure the right messages land with the right consumers, at the right time.

To mark this longstanding strategic partnership, we were honoured with the F25 Supplier Hall of Fame award; a recognition that celebrates more than two decades of collaboration between Sauce and Famous Brands. That’s over 20 years of service, insights, and impactful work across some of South Africa’s most recognisable brands. But most of all, it represents over 20 years of trust.

“Strategic partnerships are spoken about a lot but rarely survive, let alone thrive. Our relationship with Sauce Advertising is a textbook lesson on successful strategic partnerships.”

- Darren Hele, chief executive officer, Famous Brands

For us, this moment is more than a nod to past achievements. It’s a reflection of the kind of partner we aim to be; one who listens closely, works smart, adapts fast, and always shows up with solutions.

“In an industry that’s constantly changing, long-term partnerships like this one are rare and incredibly valuable. Working with Famous Brands for more than 20 years has taught us the power of trust, consistency and shared ambition. When you’ve built that kind of foundation, you can move faster, think bigger and do better work. It’s something we’re really proud of.”

- Shaun McEwan, managing director, Sauce Advertising

We’re proud that our work has stood the test of time. But we’re even prouder that our values - curiosity, creativity, passion, integrity, discipline and collaboration - continue to align so closely with the seven core values that define Famous Brands:

Humility. Integrity. Agility. Speed. Innovation. Quality. Growth.

These shared values are what have allowed this strategic partnership to grow and endure. They’ve shaped our process, our style of collaboration, and the way we show up every day - not just as a service provider, but as a trusted partner who cares about the bigger picture.

Here’s to the next chapter. And to 20 more years of showing up, staying curious, and delivering work that works.



