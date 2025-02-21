Sauce Advertising celebrates AI

AI is here to stay, and Sauce Advertising embraced it with a workshop by expert Ross Symons, exploring AI’s potential to boost creativity, productivity, and future-proof businesses. His insights resonated deeply.

AI is here, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that it’s here to stay. In the interest of helping their teams be more creative and productive, and future-proofing their business, Sauce Advertising invited AI expert Ross Symons to host a full day workshop celebrating AI and all the opportunities it presents.

Ross Symons started by telling the team that "AI won't take your job, but somebody using AI just may". This statement set the tone for the workshop, and it definitely hit home with the team.

How generative AI can help client service teams

Client service roles are all about relationships and really listening to clients in order to understand their needs. The problem is that client service roles can also become very admin-heavy. And the fact of the matter is, one cannot listen to a client if one is too busy taking notes.

That’s why the first session of the full-day workshop was all about how note-taking tools and summary tools can help client service teams be more effective. Ross Symons also shared tips on how ChatGPT can help the team write better briefs, resulting in better creative output.

Generative AI for creatives

Fear and ignorance of AI breeds misconceptions about AI. The creatives at Sauce Advertising aren’t afraid to admit that they were perhaps a bit fearful before the workshop. However, after seeing the opportunities that generative AI presents in terms of saving time, eliminating repetitive tasks, and generally enhancing creativity, the team has fully embraced it.

Ross Symons took the team through the process of creating a TVC storyboard from scratch with AI. This is a process that would usually take days, but within just minutes he showed them how they could mock up concepts without having to search for reference images, design key frames, source voice over artists, and find musical backing tracks.

ECD, Albert De Andrade

Looking forward to Sauce Advertising’s AI-enhanced future

This workshop and the larger goal of integrating AI into Sauce Advertising’s way of working has all been spearheaded by their ECD, Albert de Andrade. His vision for a more creative future is set to take the agency to new heights.

The workshop truly left all Sauce Advertising employees with a feeling of empowerment. Gone are the fears and ignorance around AI; the team is ready not only to celebrate but fully embrace the AI-powered future.

About Sauce Advertising

Sauce Advertising is an integrated through-the-line creative agency dedicated to giving brands flavour. We ensure every campaign has the right mix of strategy and creativity, so that we can build meaningful connections between people, platforms, and technologies. With expertise across digital marketing, branding, strategic communication, and more, Sauce Advertising combines creativity with data-driven insights and innovative tools to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers and impact our clients’ bottom lines. We live to collaborate, building unique solutions that connect audiences and drive measurable results.



