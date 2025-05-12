Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesDStv Media SalesDMASAKLAIMC ConferenceBrand Influence AgencyHoorah DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaScan DisplayAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Sauce Advertising wins Gold at the Smarties Awards

    Sauce Advertising has struck gold at the prestigious Smarties Awards, earning top honours for its emotionally charged, through-the-line campaign, Step into my Slippers.
    Issued by Sauce Advertising
    12 May 2025
    12 May 2025
    Sauce Advertising wins Gold at the Smarties Awards

    The Smarties is the only global marketing award that celebrates innovation at the intersection of creativity, technology, and measurable impact. It recognises trailblazing brands, agencies, and tech enablers that push the boundaries of modern marketing - making this Gold Smartie an achievement to celebrate.

    Developed for Reach for a Dream’s biggest annual fundraiser, Slipper Day, Step into my Slippers achieved a remarkable 2,338% return on investment. The campaign demonstrated how compelling storytelling, paired with a sharp media strategy, can spark both awareness and meaningful results - even on a tight budget.

    Awarded in the Small Budget, Big Impact category, the campaign’s success was driven by creative ingenuity, strategic media partnerships, and a heart-warming narrative that deeply resonated with South Africans. By blending traditional media - TV, radio, and out-of-home - with digital platforms, social media, and influencer collaborations, the campaign created a rich, multi-touchpoint experience that resonated widely.

    In just four weeks, Step into my Slippers raised R7.5m, helping fulfill the dreams of thousands of children living with life-threatening illnesses - a powerful testament to the impact of hope, imagination, and purpose-driven marketing.



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Sauce Advertising
    Sauce Advertising, established in 1988, has evolved from a specialised below-the-line agency to a fully integrated through-the-line agency. At the core of our approach is integration: blending people, platforms, and technology to create connections between brands and communities.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz