Sauce Advertising wins Gold at the Smarties Awards

Sauce Advertising has struck gold at the prestigious Smarties Awards, earning top honours for its emotionally charged, through-the-line campaign, Step into my Slippers.

The Smarties is the only global marketing award that celebrates innovation at the intersection of creativity, technology, and measurable impact. It recognises trailblazing brands, agencies, and tech enablers that push the boundaries of modern marketing - making this Gold Smartie an achievement to celebrate.

Developed for Reach for a Dream’s biggest annual fundraiser, Slipper Day, Step into my Slippers achieved a remarkable 2,338% return on investment. The campaign demonstrated how compelling storytelling, paired with a sharp media strategy, can spark both awareness and meaningful results - even on a tight budget.

Awarded in the Small Budget, Big Impact category, the campaign’s success was driven by creative ingenuity, strategic media partnerships, and a heart-warming narrative that deeply resonated with South Africans. By blending traditional media - TV, radio, and out-of-home - with digital platforms, social media, and influencer collaborations, the campaign created a rich, multi-touchpoint experience that resonated widely.

In just four weeks, Step into my Slippers raised R7.5m, helping fulfill the dreams of thousands of children living with life-threatening illnesses - a powerful testament to the impact of hope, imagination, and purpose-driven marketing.