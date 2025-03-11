Welcome to GenEra: A new chapter for young creatives in advertising

The ACA introduces GenEra – a fresh platform empowering young professionals in advertising. The launch event brings together bold voices to inspire the next generation of industry professionals.

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is proud to announce the launch of GenEra – a bold evolution of its former Future Ballers platform. Created for advertising and communications professionals with up to five years of experience, GenEra is where ambition meets innovation. It’s a space designed to connect, inspire and grow a new generation of industry shapers.

GenEra is more than a name change. It marks the start of a movement to build a community – exclusively for professionals from ACA member agencies – where young, curious, and driven creatives can meet beyond the boardroom, engage with each other, and be exposed to industry perspectives that feed both career and creativity. It’s about shaping bold futures, together.

“In a world where work, culture and creativity are constantly shifting, it’s never been more important to give young professionals a place that belongs to them; where they can collaborate, find inspiration, and challenge the status quo,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA. “Advertising is still one of the most dynamic and creative industries in the world. It sits at the intersection of culture, business, technology, and human behaviour. For those just entering the field: your fresh perspective is not only welcome, it’s essential.”

The launch GenEra event is themed “Own the Next: Building Bold Futures in Advertising”, and takes place on Thursday, 22 May, from 3pm to 5pm at Nahana House, 164 Katherine Street, Sandton.

Attendees can expect a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring:

Sibu Mabena, chief creative officer, Duma Collective



Brenda Khumalo, founder, Lobengula Advertising



Deshnie Govender, global integrated marketing manager, TikTok



Marcel Swain, managing director, Dentsu



Moderated by Gillian Rightford, executive director, ACA

“This generation is brave, sharp, and ready to lead,” says Sarah Dexter, ACA’s Industry Education Tribe lead. “GenEra is about nurturing that potential. It’s a platform built to grow not only careers, but confidence, community, and creativity.”

As a GenEra member, attendees will gain access to the School of Thought portal, which offers curated learning content, inspiration, and professional development resources. Members also benefit from mentorship opportunities, discounts from partner sponsorships, and savings on seminars and equipment.

GenEra is an initiative from the ACA that aims to cultivate a thriving community of young professionals in the advertising and communications industry. It’s where bold ideas, unfiltered creativity and a desire to make an impact come to life.

Space is limited for this event, and only approved RSVPs will be permitted to gain entrance. To secure your spot, RSVP here.



