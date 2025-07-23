More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- WordPress Web Designer and Developer Bellville
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- Multimedia Content Creator Cape Town
- Front-End Developer Pretoria
- Graphic Design and WordPress Ninja Pretoria
- Social Media Content Producer Cape Town
- Account Executive Cape Town
- Paid Media Manager Cape Town
- Online Sales and Marketing Manager (Remote) Johannesburg
- Account Manager - Digital Sandton
What if your YouTube ads could do more than just get views?
This is where Demand Gen in DV360 comes in. Now fully available, its helping brands move from passive reach to real performance and at dentsu Performancemedia, we’re seeing the results first-hand.
YouTube, Discovery and intent
Since launching and trialling this Beta Test in October 2024, Demand Gen in DV360 has become a key part of how we drive performance on YouTube. Now fully available in-platform, its helping brands move from passive reach to real performance and at dentsu Performancemedia, we’re seeing the results first-hand.
As a Google Sales Partner, dentsu clients are also whitelisted to test Beta products before general release, giving them a critical first-mover advantage in a competitive digital landscape.
Demand Gen allows advertisers to reach users across YouTube, Gmail and the Google Discovery Feed all within DV360. It supports full-funnel strategies, from awareness to conversion, and uses Google’s AI to optimise performance in real time.
What makes it even more effective is its creative efficiency. Brands can repurpose existing social assets from platforms like Meta and LinkedIn, saving time while expanding reach.
Real results, real growth
Across industries, the impact is clear:
These aren’t just better numbers, they’re signs of stronger engagement and smarter media investment.
Why dentsu Performancemedia?
As part of Dentsu, dentsu Performancemedia is the only African agency with Google Sales Partner accreditation. This gives our clients exclusive access to tools, insights and support that others simply cannot offer.
We help brands:
Demand Gen in DV360 is more than a new feature. It’s a smarter way to grow. And with dentsu Performance media as your partner, you gain more than media expertise you gain a competitive edge.
- What if your YouTube ads could do more than just get views?23 Jul 12:10
- From schools to homes, dentsu SA serves as a force for good this Mandela Day22 Jul 12:42
- MIC is rewriting the rules of marketing and culture, giving access to all17 Jul 09:54
- How dynamic creative is making ads smarter, faster and less boring15 Jul 11:54
- Leading the charge: Dentsu secures elite Google Partner status11 Jul 11:56
Related
From schools to homes, dentsu SA serves as a force for good this Mandela Day 23 hours MIC is rewriting the rules of marketing and culture, giving access to all 17 Jul 2025 How dynamic creative is making ads smarter, faster and less boring 15 Jul 2025 Leading the charge: Dentsu secures elite Google Partner status 11 Jul 2025 Dentsu Zambia turns billboards into backpacks in bold sustainability move 3 Jul 2025 The New Generation Awards announces WesBank as its official headline naming sponsor 27 Jun 2025