    What if your YouTube ads could do more than just get views?

    Issued by Dentsu
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    As digital habits shift, brands are rethinking how they show up where it matters. YouTube is no longer just a place to watch videos. In South Africa, it’s become a powerful discovery engine where people explore, compare and evaluate products and services. In fact, 86% of online users act shortly after discovering something new on YouTube or Google.
    Siyanda Msongelwa
    Siyanda Msongelwa

    This is where Demand Gen in DV360 comes in. Now fully available, its helping brands move from passive reach to real performance and at dentsu Performancemedia, we’re seeing the results first-hand.

    YouTube, Discovery and intent

    Since launching and trialling this Beta Test in October 2024, Demand Gen in DV360 has become a key part of how we drive performance on YouTube. Now fully available in-platform, its helping brands move from passive reach to real performance and at dentsu Performancemedia, we’re seeing the results first-hand.

    As a Google Sales Partner, dentsu clients are also whitelisted to test Beta products before general release, giving them a critical first-mover advantage in a competitive digital landscape.

    Demand Gen allows advertisers to reach users across YouTube, Gmail and the Google Discovery Feed all within DV360. It supports full-funnel strategies, from awareness to conversion, and uses Google’s AI to optimise performance in real time.

    What makes it even more effective is its creative efficiency. Brands can repurpose existing social assets from platforms like Meta and LinkedIn, saving time while expanding reach.

    Real results, real growth

    Across industries, the impact is clear:

  • Insurance brands saw a 4 to 7% increase in sales over six months
  • Retail clients experienced a 15 to 22% rise in clicks when Demand Gen was added to their media mix

    These aren’t just better numbers, they’re signs of stronger engagement and smarter media investment.

    Why dentsu Performancemedia?

    As part of Dentsu, dentsu Performancemedia is the only African agency with Google Sales Partner accreditation. This gives our clients exclusive access to tools, insights and support that others simply cannot offer.

    We help brands:

  • Reach the right audiences at the right time
  • Maximise the value of existing creative
  • Deliver measurable growth across Google’s most powerful platforms

    Demand Gen in DV360 is more than a new feature. It’s a smarter way to grow. And with dentsu Performance media as your partner, you gain more than media expertise you gain a competitive edge.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
