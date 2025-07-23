Are ticket prices leaving Springboks' biggest fans on the bench?

Recently, I have been looking to purchase a ticket to the Springboks vs. Australia game in August at Ellis Park, but after seeing the ticket prices, I am noticing how the national treasure may be excluding a vast majority of their audience.

There was a time when the Springboks were more than just a rugby team. They were a symbol of unity. Of hope. Of what the country could be when we stood together.

From that unforgettable day in 1995 when Nelson Mandela handed the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar, to more recent wins in 2019 and 2023, the Boks have played a vital role in South Africa’s collective spirit.

But today, that very brand, once the great unifier, is slowly drifting out of reach for the average South African. Not because of performance. Not because of politics. But because of the price.

Attending a Boks Test match has become a luxury experience. Ticket prices for the Australia game start around R1,050 and quickly escalate to R3,500 for a decent seat, with centre field being R4,000.

A family of four could easily spend R14,000 to R16,000, which is almost half of the average monthly salary in South Africa, which is approximately R25,000.

Let that sink in.

For the average household, attending a Bok match in person requires sacrificing essentials, such as groceries, school fees, and electricity. And what is the trade-off? Ninety minutes of Rugby, and a few photos from the stand.

When did national pride start costing so much?

Let’s compare the cost of watching it at home, a DStv subscription costs R949 to have access to their premium package plus streaming, while to access premium via streaming only costs R699 per month, over 12 months, you are looking at R11,388 or,R8 388 respectively, still less than one afternoon at the stadium for a family.

Throw in some snacks, your mates and a braai, and you’ve recreated the spirit of the game without burning a hole in your wallet.

The numbers start to make it clear, it’s now cheaper to watch an entire year of Springboks (and every other sport) from your couch than to attend one match live.

For millions, that’s no longer a choice; it's the only viable option.

From a marketer’s perspective, this sounds the alarm bells.

The Springboks have always thrived on mass support, with kids displaying posters on their walls, uncles shouting at the TV, mothers learning the rules to be part of the moment, and teenagers aspiring to one day be like the Springboks.

That emotional connection built a brand that is now celebrated globally.

But when the live experience becomes exclusionary, the emotional equity begins to unravel. The message is no longer “this is our team”. It becomes “that is their team”. A product for those who can afford it. And that is profoundly dangerous for a brand built on national identity.

To be clear, this isn’t about villainising SA Rugby or the Springboks. Stadiums cost money; player salaries are high. Security, logistics, and hosting international teams all come at a cost. But pricing the average South African out of the experience comes at a higher cost, the slow erosion of a brand’s meaning.

There is still demand. The love for the game hasn’t waned. What’s changed is access.

Low-tier ticket categories, as well as minor stadiums and smaller teams, sell out in minutes. The bulk of the remaining inventory sits in a mid- to high-tier bracket, accessible only to a shrinking middle class.

The optics are clear, rugby is becoming a premium, elite brand for the few, not the many.

As a brand custodian for several South African brands, it got me thinking: how can this trend be reversed, or at least be softened in its impact?

1. Celebrate the fans who watch from their living rooms, community halls and bars. Make them feel just as valued as those in the stadium

2. Consider reinvesting match-day activation outside the stadium in fan parks, screenings, and branded watch parties. Let people gather, even if they can’t afford a ticket

3. Work with streaming partners, sponsors and retailers to create bundled offers, think “Bok Braai Kits” or limited-edition team merch included with a month subscription to watch the games

4. Advocate for variable ticket pricing based on location, income or loyalty, so that loyal supporters from lower-income areas can still attend

Rugby is part of our national DNA, but like any powerful brand, it can lose its soul if it forgets its base. The Springboks became South Africa’s team not because of their record, but because of what they represented: pride, unity, and the power of the people.

Let’s not allow ticket prices to rewrite that legacy.

Let’s not let affordability dictate who belongs.

The Boks should never be a brand for the privileged. They should always be a brand for the people of South Africa.