    SA Rugby warns fans of ticket scammers

    12 Sep 2024
    12 Sep 2024
    SA Rugby has issued an urgent warning to rugby supporters to beware of online websites claiming to have tickets for sale for the Springboks’ last home match of the year, against Argentina at Mbombela Stadium at the end of the month.
    SA Rugby warns fans of ticket scammers

    Tickets purchased via the official ticketing agent, Computicket, or the stadium ticket office are almost entirely sold out, and SA Rugby warned that any other website offering tickets is a scammer.

    “Springbok match tickets have become highly sought-after, and that has brought out the fraudsters aiming to make a quick buck,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

    “We hear too many stories of people searching online for tickets and paying way over the price at the first page they land on – only to be disappointed when they lose their money and don’t receive their tickets.

    “Only tickets obtained from Computicket or the stadium ticket office are the genuine article for the final Bok home match of the year. You will lose your money if you buy from online resellers who have zero access to tickets.”

    Online ‘re-sellers’ such as Viagogo and others charge inflated prices. However, as the event approaches, they typically become increasingly evasive as to when ticket collection will occur. In some cases, the ‘company’ simply disappears.

    “There is a long list of people who have been left disappointed, angry and out of pocket and it is hugely frustrating to see it reoccurring every season,” said Oberholzer.

    “Our message is loud, clear and very simple – if you don’t buy through the official channels for any Springbok Test or other events, you’re going to be disappointed.”

    The Castle Lager Rugby Championship trophy will be presented at the match to either the Springboks or the Pumas – the only teams remaining in the competition with a chance of winning it.

    Read more: Springboks, SA Rugby
