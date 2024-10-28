OrchidsandOnions: Malcolm Marx makes the switch from rugby player to doctor in new ad

I stopped growing at age 15. By then I towered over many of my schoolmates, but they soon caught up. My size made me a natural choice to be a rugby prop, at least in the beginning. This is by way of saying that I will always be a staunch supporter of the Front Row Union.

That’s why, a few weeks ago, I was drawn to an ad featuring Malcolm Marx, our Springbok hooker but who, as every Lions fan will tell you, was prepared for the Big Time in Joburg.

Marx is one of the best current hookers in world rugby and one of SA’s all-time greats.

But when he’s not ripping the ball from opponents in the loose or driving the maul over for yet another try, he’s quite a shy and goofy-looking guy.

That’s why he’s a perfect fit for the ad for Switch Energy Drink, a sponsor of the Boks.

Malcolm Marx makes the switch

There are a number of executions spoofing the soapie The Bold and the Beautiful, as a production called “The Ball and the Beautiful.”

Marx stars as a rather bemused-looking obstetrician who is looking at the scan of a pregnant woman, while she and her husband look on in anticipation.

But it’s not a girl or a boy, it’s a… rugby ball.

Cue howls of outrage from said husband when he discovers he is not “the father.”

It all ends with the entire cast bursting into giggles on what is clearly the set of the Ball and the Beautiful.

It’s silly but it’s funny and it still manages to showcase the energy through the punchline: “Congratulations! It’s a Switch miracle!”

Ads like this work because of the humour and because we already have welcomed Marx and the rest of the Boks into our lives, and we’re quite ready to see them playing the fool.

There’s a very similar execution featuring Trevor Nyakane (Go Front Row Union!), which is also funny.

National rugby is fading into the background at the moment, but – as any whingeing Irish supporter will be forced to acknowledge – we’re still on top of the world and our players are multi-talented.

Orchid for Switch – and Marx…nice one, boet.

Eskort celebrates 107 years of business in SA

Sometimes, you don’t need a big-bang, mega-bucks TV ad to get across your brand message.

Sometimes, all it takes is some out-of-the-box thinking.

That’s what Eskort came up with to celebrate the 107 years they have been in business in South Africa, as the country’s leading producer of antibiotic-free pork.

They came up with a number of stunts revolving around the number 107, including 107 cakes made entirely from sausages and bacon.

Nope – I didn’t believe it either until I saw the photographic evidence of the cakes, which were made a reality by Studio H, the “culinary-minded designers”.

They’ve done some off-the-wall work in the past by making non-food brands “edible”, but this must have been one of their finer moments.

After the cakes were displayed, they were distributed, via SA Harvest, to Salt River High School in Cape Town and the 123 Movement, a non-profit company that aims to bridge the gap between the disadvantaged and the privileged by eradicating hunger and purposelessness.

There is always one or other Eskort product in our fridge at home so it’s good to see a household favourite brand doing good marketing and good works for the community, too.

Mostly, though, the campaign shows how clever PR and events can pack a highly cost-effective marketing punch.

Orchids to Eskort, Studio H and all involved.

Nando’s struggles to maintain the streak

Still on the food angle, I think I sometimes have sympathy for the marketers at Nando’s and their ad agency.

How on earth do you top some of the most iconic South African advertising that the brand has done over the years?

After some of those blockbusters, whatever you do is in danger of seeming flat.

Maybe that’s why the latest Nando’s ad – for its new Cabo Sosatie flatbread – left me less than lukewarm.

It tells a tale of a man following a bunch of dudes on the back of a bakkie.

They work for a garden company and give him the “stare”, which he tries to hold.

He follows them and they end up at a Nando’s, all eating the same flatbread.

He seems to hold their stare, challenging them to “Look at me!”

Nope. Trying too hard.

And how does rewarding yourself after winning a staring contest make much sense?

Sorry, Nando’s – here’s an Onion. Maybe put some peri-peri on it.