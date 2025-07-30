Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink announce multi-year partnership renewal

Proudly South African brand on board as ‘Official Energy Drink Partner’ ahead of Season 4

Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink have announced a renewed and expanded multi-year partnership which elevates the proudly South African brand to ‘Official Energy Drink Partner’ for Season 4 starting on 26 December.

The renewal comes off the back of a successful first season, which brought high-energy activations and engagement for fans across the 34 match days. Switch hyped up the stadium experience with product tastings, fan activations and cash giveaways, and rewarded fans for showing incredible ‘gees’ throughout the competition.

“I am thrilled to renew and expand our partnership with Switch Energy drink for season 4 and to welcome them as official energy drink partner for the next three years,” Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “Switch is a bold, proudly South African brand that aligns with the same energetic and youthful approach that Betway SA20 brings to the cricket world. This partnership will come together to ignite the stadiums and to give our fans unforgettable experiences at all Betway SA20 matches.”

The partnership renewal comes as preparations for the anticipated Season 4 start to ramp up following the announcement of the pre-signed and retained players which feature a host of exciting overseas and Proteas players.

Christian Wentzel, CEO of Switch Energy Drink said: "We’re excited to be renewing our partnership with Betway SA20 for another three years. There’s something special about this league. It brings people together and unites fans across the country. That’s the kind of energy Switch lives for. This isn’t just a sponsorship, it’s a celebration of South African sport and culture, and we’re proud to be part of it."

The next major milestone ahead of Season 4 is the Player Auction in Johannesburg on 9 September. A maximum of R131m can be spent at the blockbuster event, where all six franchises will finalise their 19-player squads.



