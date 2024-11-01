Subscribe & Follow
Celebrate a decade of energy with Switch Energy Drink
This year, we are thrilled to celebrate a momentous occasion – our 10th anniversary of energising South Africa.
Over the past decade, our energy drinks have become synonymous with flavour innovation of a premium product with a value offering. We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the unwavering support of our loyal fans, who have fuelled us with their enthusiasm, dedication, and feedback.
In honour of this incredible journey, we are excited to announce a limited-edition release to mark this special occasion. We’re introducing another bold new flavour inspired by our journey’s spirit that perfectly captures our commitment to quality and innovation.
This limited offering isn't just a new flavour; it’s a celebration of our past and a toast to the future. The can is designed with an eye-catching anniversary-themed look, echoing the energy and intensity that has defined us. This edition is not only a collector’s item but a reminder of the journey we've taken together.
As we look forward, we remain committed to crafting energy drinks that not only deliver a burst of vitality but also embody the values of our brand. Thank you for being part of our journey.
Here’s to 10 years of unstoppable energy and to an exciting decade ahead! With Bubbles, Switch continues to drive the market forward by staying true to its commitment to exciting, quality flavours and creating lasting connections with its fans. Bubbles captures the vibrancy of Switch's journey and making it a collector’s item for loyal fans.
About Switch Energy Drink
Since 2014, Switch Energy Drink has energised South Africans with innovative flavours, quality ingredients, and the energy to fuel every pursuit. Whether it’s sports, late nights, or everyday challenges, Switch empowers everyone to unlock their potential with a refreshing burst of flavour and vitality. Our limited-edition 10th birthday flavour Bubbles is just the beginning of the next chapter in our journey to keep South Africa switched on.
Availability
Bubbles will be available at select retailers across South Africa. Join us in celebrating 10 years of energy and passion with Switch’s Bubbles!
