Hunter’s Premium Cider refreshes summer with the soundtrack of uk'fosta

As the summer sun blazes, Hunter's Premium Cider is thrilled to unveil its latest campaign designed to keep Abafostayo refreshed during the hottest months of the year. The Hunter’s refresh with the soundtrack of ukfosta campaign encourages those who persevere all year-round, whether in their careers, passion projects, or busy lifestyles, to take a well-deserved break and enjoy moments of refreshment with their friends and family this holiday season.

Hunter’s is unveiling two innovations to keep the heat at bay this summer: The first is the Hunter's Summer Chill Pack, a thermal cooling sleeve that fits any 660ml crate of Hunter’s. Just add ice to create an instant Ice Cooler, ensuring your cider stays ice cold for the ultimate refreshment experience. The second is the Hunter’s Ice Bucket Hat: this waterproof hat is a stylish summer must-have accessory and when turned upside down on a table doubles as an ice bucket to keep your Hunter’s perfectly chilled and ready to enjoy. “Both items are ideal companions for those who refuse to let the summer heat dull their spirit. They are crafted to deliver the ice-cold solutions for premium, thirst-quenching refreshment for any occasion," explains Siviwe Mgolodela, Hunter’s brand manager.

"Our summer campaign, refresh with the soundtrack of ukfosta, celebrates these ice-cold innovations by paying homage to the sound of a refreshing Hunter's being opened. For those who persevere year-round, the opening of a Hunter’s bottle or can marks a moment of well-deserved refreshment. The familiar 'pshh' sound becomes a symphony, transforming every heated moment into a cool celebration," Mgolodela adds.

The national campaign runs from 1 November to 31 December, or while stocks last, and features a captivating digital film, interactive digital and social media content, and in-store activations. With every purchase of a Hunter's 660ml crate, 440ml or 330ml pack, customers will receive a free Chill Pack or Ice Bucket Hat, enhancing their refreshment experience and adding the cool factor to their summer gatherings. Festival attendees at Balcony Mix and Paradise Beach Club will also stand a chance to win Hunter’s ice-bucket hats.

Engage with Hunter’s on social media by sharing your #HuntersRefreshesSummer moments. Show us how you refresh with Hunter's and stand a chance to win exclusive summer merchandise. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates and more exciting offers.

Hunter's – refreshes like nothing on Earth.

For more information, follow the Hunter’s social media channels or go to https://www.hunters.co.za/Abaftso | Instagram: @HuntersCider | Facebook: @HuntersCider | Twitter: @HuntersCider | YouTube: HuntersCider

About Hunter’s

Hunter’s offers a burst of natural cider for anyone looking for real refreshment from the first sip. Hunter’s was launched in 1988 as a refreshing, masculine alternative to beer. Its popularity has grown since its launch, making it the second-largest cider brand in South Africa and the go-to thirst quencher for every occasion. The Hunter’s range includes Hunter’s Dry, Hunter’s Gold, Hunter’s Hard Lemon and Hunter’s Export.



