    V&A Waterfront welcomes Lego certified store

    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    The Mother City welcomes its first flagship Lego Certified Store, and Cape Town’s second location that will open on 2 November 2024. The store is designed to enable families and Lego fans to create unforgettable memories through hands-on play opportunities.
    Image suplied
    Image suplied

    The Lego certified store at the V&A Waterfront will also pay homage to the country’s love of rugby. The store will feature a Lego build of a life-size rugby player complete with the iconic number six Springbok jersey in our beloved captain’s likeness.

    “The new Lego Certified Store in Cape Town underlines our commitment to South Africa and inviting more people into learning through play” says Lego Middle East & Africa general manager, Kristian Imhof.

    The Great Yellow Brick company director, Robert Greenstein, says, “Being the sixth Lego certified store and a true flagship store opening in the country, V&A Waterfront shoppers will experience the latest immersive Lego store concepts that form part of the famous Lego System in Play.”

    These experiences include hands-on play experiences, such as the Lego Build a Minifigure Tower, allowing visitors to design and create unique Lego builds, the Pick a Brick wall, and assistance from Brick Specialists who can help find the perfect set for you or a loved one.

    Image suppied
    Image suppied

    Each month, the store will host hands-on play activities where Lego fans will have the opportunity to attend free build challenges and events.

    “Lego play encourages creativity and problem-solving in children, empowering them to explore, learn and unleash their imagination through simple, yet impactful play,” says Brent Hutcheson from the Care4Education organisation.

    The brand-new Lego flagship store will feature the full range of exclusive Lego sets that are available from Lego Certified Store South Africa – Lego Certified Stores.

    The V&A Waterfront Lego certified store will move into YuppieChef’s old home at the mall, easily accessible on the ground level.

