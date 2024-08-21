Spar commits to ending period poverty by 2030

Period poverty remains a significant issue in South Africa, with millions of women and girls facing challenges in accessing essential menstrual hygiene products. This lack of access not only affects their health and well-being but also their education, self-esteem, and future opportunities.

Period poverty isn’t just a health issue; it’s a social and economic barrier holding back millions.

Recognising the urgency of the issue, The Spar Group is stepping forward with a firm commitment to eradicating period poverty by 2030, aiming to empower women and girls across the country.

The reality of period poverty

Current estimates indicate that approximately seven million women and girls in South Africa are impacted by period poverty, with many unable to afford basic sanitary products.

Around 30% of school-going girls miss four to five days of school each month due to the inability to purchase menstrual hygiene products.

This equates to 25% of their annual learning opportunities, significantly disrupting their education and limiting their future prospects.

“This situation is further worsened by the stigma surrounding menstruation, which isolates women and girls and prevents them from participating fully in daily life, including sports, where gender inequalities are already prevalent”, says Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorship Manager at The Spar Group.

The consequences of period poverty extend far beyond the classroom. Missing school due to menstruation contributes to lower self-esteem, mental health challenges, and decreased career opportunities.

Addressing period poverty is essential not just for health reasons but as a step toward gender equality, women’s empowerment, and economic progress. The Spar Group is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in breaking this cycle of poverty and inequality.

Spar’s ongoing commitment

The Spar Group has long been at the forefront of initiatives that support women’s rights, health, and empowerment. As a community-based retail network with a strong national presence, Spar is uniquely positioned to address social issues like period poverty.

“With our extensive network of stores across the country, we have the infrastructure and community connections needed to make a lasting impact. In the case of period poverty, part of the solution has been manufacturing a range of quality, low-price sanitary products – our Spar Petals house brand - and making them available at competitive prices through most of our 2500 independently-owned Spar retail stores,” says Maubane.

“Our Petals range, which includes sanitary pads, tampons, and pantyliners was launched in 2019, and has helped make menstrual hygiene products more affordable for women and girls across the country. That same year, Spar launched a national drive, encouraging customers to purchase and donate Petals products. Since then, over 14 million packs have been donated and distributed to charities across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Eswatini”.

Empowering communities through partnerships

Affordability is only part of the solution. The Spar Group has also formed key partnerships with women-led organisations to distribute menstrual hygiene products to those in need.

One such partnership is with Netball SA.

The Spar Group’s #SparEndPeriodPoverty campaign aims to raise awareness about the issue. The campaign underscores the connection between menstrual health, women’s participation in sports, and gender equality, while empowering women through education and advocacy.

“At Spar, we are committed to empowering women, and the #SparEndPeriodPoverty campaign is central to that mission. Every girl deserves the chance to pursue her education and participate in sports without barriers due to menstrual health. By raising our voices, we aim to normalise conversations about period poverty, break stigmas, and drive real solutions. With the Spar Proteas championing this cause and a dedicated WhatsApp portal for awareness and website for corporate or individuals donations, we invite all South Africans to join us in creating lasting change,” says Maubane.

Spar’s independent retailers actively participate in various initiatives to support women and girls in need. One key effort is the Spar Women’s Challenge, which raises awareness and generates donations.

Each year, over one million boxes of Petals sanitary products are donated through the race events in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Gqeberha, Tshwane and Mbombela. The products are distributed to schools, providing girls from underprivileged communities with essential hygiene products to help them stay in school.

In partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority, The Spar Group donates feminine hygiene products, along with daily essentials and hygiene items, to its Thuthuzela Care Centres on a monthly basis. Regular donations are also made to family crisis centres and safe homes to provide dignity to women and girls in need, while donations to police stations help restore dignity to rape victims.

Spar’s partnership with Leafline, an innovative and cost-effective menstrual product that is washable and lasts up to two years, not only saves on monthly expenses but also empowers women economically, allowing them to invest their money in other essential needs.

“Organisations like Leafline remind us that a little bit of care can have a profound impact on communities and that when small businesses and corporates partner to address social challenges, the benefits ripple far and wide,” says Maubane.

Looking ahead: Ending period poverty by 2030

Spar’s commitment to addressing period poverty is unwavering.

“Moving forward, Spar will continue to provide access to free or subsidised menstrual hygiene products to women and girls nationwide. We will maintain our focus on providing affordable feminine hygiene products and will regularly donate sanitary packs to charities and community organisations” says Maubane.

“Our goal is clear. By 2030, no girl in South Africa should miss school because of period poverty, no woman should feel ashamed of menstruation, and no community should perpetuate the stigma surrounding menstruation. Spar calls on businesses, government bodies, and individuals to join in this fight. By working together, it is possible to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to thrive and reach her full potential”, concludes Maubane.