Melon Mobile reintroduces itself as a network disruptor

Melon Mobile, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), took South African tech and lifestyle media out for drinks to reintroduce itself to the market under founding CEO Calvin Collett's vision of a “truly digital telco.” Collett says that everything is perfect now for the brand to showcase innovations aimed at simplifying and personalising mobile services in South Africa, an approach he describes as “Netflix for mobile.” And there's a new Vodacom deal on the horizon.

Melon Mobile founder and CEO Calvin Collett spoke candidly about the MVNO's ambitions.

Having previously served at MTN, Collett identified the rigidity in South African mobile offerings as an area ripe for innovation.

“If you think of how you sign up... the entire way we do mobile, needed to change,” he stated, highlighting long-standing pain points, like complicated packages and in-store processes.

This led to Melon’s initial core offering: a customisable mobile plan allowing customers to adjust data, voice, and SMS quantities monthly, avoiding the “fixed package” model that typifies traditional carriers.

This month-to-month flexibility also allows Melon users to modify their plans as needed.

Don’t call it a comeback

One of the critical elements supporting this quasi-relaunch is Melon's unique infrastructure.

Rather than relying on traditional systems, Collett and his team integrated directly into MTN’s core network, which he says will allow Melon to maintain a high quality of service.

Additionally, while not fully integrated yet, Melon has signed with Vodacom to expand its network coverage, promising a blended network offering in the near future that could see the MVNO command the widest signal footprint in all the land.

Affordability focus

To address affordability, Melon’s data pricing strategy is designed to incentivise higher data usage by offering competitively priced packages.

“Our 10GB plan costs R199. Compare that to mainstream networks where 1GB could set you back R89,” Collett pointed out.

Users also won’t face penalties for topping up, as both package and top-up data come at the same rates.

The catch, though, is an about turn from its launch offering to 30-day data bundles – which flies in the face of government’s efforts to mandate data rollover.

Collett responded to Bizcommunity’s questions by explaining that 30-day bundles help reduce the cost – and that is in response to customer feedback.

Test drive the network

Melon also aims to eliminate a significant entry barrier by offering a 14-day free trial, featuring 5GB of data, unlimited calls, and SMS.

“We back ourselves. We know that our network is ready... and that our customer service is on par,” said Collett, referring to Melon’s five-star rating on Hello Peter and high ratings on app stores.

One of Melon’s forthcoming features is device rentals, which would see the MVNO become a serious challenger in SA’s R52bn/year handset market.

Set for launch next year, this service will allow customers to rent smartphones on a rolling basis, receiving a new model annually for the same fee.

Our view on devices is also a little bit different. We want device rentals, where you're getting a new device every 12 months.

This model will allow users to select devices based on their budget and upgrade preferences, offering a more affordable alternative to outright purchases and providing flexibility.

Innovation pipeline

Armed with undisclosed new funding, Melon’s roadmap also includes further developing its family and enterprise plans, eSIMs, social bundles, and fixed-mobile convergence packages, all geared towards streamlining the mobile experience for both individual and business users.

Melon Mobile’s ambitious relaunch aligns with Collett’s commitment to breaking the status quo.

“Mobile should be simple,” he explained. “It’s a basic commodity we all deserve on a daily basis.”