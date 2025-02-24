‘We find out when you do’ says iStore CEO about new Apple products

When Apple makes a product announcement, it sets off a well-rehearsed chain of events at iStore in South Africa. CEO Chris Dodd explains that his team finds out about new devices at the same time as the rest of the world. "The second that announcement happens, it triggers a whole lot of things in our business," says Dodd. "The marketing team starts downloading assets from Apple, we put up ‘coming soon’ notifications on our website, and then pre-orders open a week or two later. At the same time, our training teams get materials from Apple, which are then disseminated to stores, and supply chain teams begin forecasting."

iStore CEO Chris Dodd at the Queen's Hotel iStore in Cape Town.

Beyond defining the Apple retail experience, iStore has invested heavily in education, particularly in South Africa’s private and ex-model C schools.

"We've seen a lot of success in junior schools, particularly around Grades 6 and 7, with iPads being widely adopted," Dodd explains.

However, by the time students reach Grade 10, there’s often a shift towards laptops.

The company has also spearheaded initiatives to bring Apple technology to under-resourced schools through its iSchool Africa programme, which has been running for 15 years.

"We support under-resourced schools with Apple technology, funded by our corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and corporate partnerships," says Dodd.

"We've worked with BMW, Mini, and various casino groups to introduce thousands of learners and teachers to Apple technology."

Cannot compete on price

Government adoption, however has been more challenging.

"We used to chase government projects, but it was too much effort for little return,” he explains.

“We can’t compete with a R1,500 tablet, but what we offer is a high-quality product that lasts, with full training for teachers and proper integration into the curriculum."

iStore employs former teachers to help build out its expertise in effective integration of Apple devices in the country’s curriculum.

These teachers then go out and conduct training and live demos to help with any challenges out in the field.

Competing in a crowded market

With more retailers entering the Apple reseller space, including online giants like Amazon, Dodd is confident in iStore’s differentiation.

"We offer more than just price," he says.

"Every iStore customer gets free iCare, which includes an extended warranty and screen replacement.”

We also offer free training sessions – both in groups and one-on-one – so customers can get the most out of their devices. We even have one of the largest walk-in technical support desks in the country. If you buy from us, you can walk in for free service at any of our 40 stores.

Focus on affordability

Dodd couldn’t comment on what part local Apple distributor Core is playing in Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi’s discussions around reducing device costs.

But, recognising the demand for affordability, iStore has expanded into the pre-owned market, with dedicated pre-owned stores in Rosebank, Canal Walk, and Sandton.

"We started small, but when we moved into a proper retail environment, we saw a massive uptake," Dodd explains.

"Customers trust the iStore brand. When you buy pre-owned from us, you get a two-year warranty and peace of mind that it’s not stolen or locked to a network."

Dodd is also quick to point out that 20% of new iPhone sales have been linked to trade-in deals which reduced the handset cost – one of the many finance options (including bank financing and network contracts) that iStore offers to increase affordability options.

Building a community

As Apple’s presence in South Africa continues to grow, iStore is positioning itself as the go-to destination not just for the latest devices but for long-term support, training, and accessibility.

“We have the biggest footprint of technical support desks in the country.”

"It's about offering a full experience," says Dodd. "We’re not just selling devices; we’re building a community."