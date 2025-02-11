Huawei swoops in to continue the AI race at MWC

Huawei made a big splash at MWC Barcelona 2025, unveiling a series of new products and solutions. Yang Chaobin, director of the board and CEO of the ICT Business Group, introduced the company's AI-Centric Network solution. This aims to enable carriers to capitalise on the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. According to Yang, "The emergence of high-quality, low-cost, and open-source AI models will give rise to a wide range of new innovation in applications and accelerate the advent of an intelligent world."

"Advancements in AI will transform society at three levels,” he continued.

“It will enable a truly individualised experience for consumers, drive intelligent collaboration in organisations, and lay the groundwork for more inclusive intelligence for everyone."

The AI-Centric Network solution offers several advantages for customers, including an enhanced user experience that can deliver the right experience for different AI scenarios by assigning the exact levels of bandwidth, latency, and reliability needed.

This can also help carriers significantly enhance the efficiency of network O&M, allowing them to go beyond traditional traffic-based monetisation and start monetising experience itself.

New take on cloud services

Huawei Cloud also unveiled a series of new cloud services and solutions that are designed to help businesses accelerate the evolution from cloud native to AI-native.

One of the new services is the CloudDC Solution, which provides one-stop data centre services which Huawei says boosts three major capabilities: deterministic operations, cloud DC, and full-stack AI.

Another new service is the Enterprise IT Cloud Migration Solution, which offers over 240 cloud services and is backed by unified O&M services, flexible billing options, and professional services for cloud migration.

The Backup & Disaster Recovery Continuity Centre was also announced to ensure seamless continuity across multiple layers, including management, application, host, and storage, as well as cloud data centres.

AI acceleration without US tariffs

Huawei Cloud's new services will be appealing to markets outside the US to help mitigate against the risk of the current US economic strategies and will help businesses accelerate the adoption of AI.

The company says it is committed to working with carriers and partners around the world to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world, while reducing costs.