    Marketing & Media Online Media

    South Africa’s top companies have this one thing in common

    MyBroadband delivers unrivalled online marketing performance for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) products and services.
    Issued by Broad Media
    9 Apr 2025
    South Africa&#x2019;s top companies have this one thing in common

    South Africa’s top IT, telecommunications, banking, and finance companies have one thing in common – they partner with MyBroadband.

    The reason is simple: MyBroadband delivers unrivalled online marketing performance for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) products and services.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    As a result, South Africa’s top ICT companies turn to MyBroadband to promote their brands, products, and services.

    This includes business like:

    • Vodacom
    • Huawei
    • Discovery
    • Samsung
    • MTN
    • Mustek
    • Tarsus
    • FNB
    • Absa
    • MSI
    • Lenovo
    • TCL
    • Skyworth

    Excellent performance

    MyBroadband delivers these impressive results because it is South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news website.
    It reaches a massive audience of over 4.7 million South African readers, including the following:

    • CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and directors – 591,000
    • IT managers and middle managers – 1.1 million
    • IT professionals – 1.7 million

    This is a vital audience for South African companies, which is why the best of the best partner with MyBroadband.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
