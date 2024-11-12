Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASALevergyIMC ConferenceGreatstockMall of AfricaStonePromiseAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingSunshinegunTractor OutdoorMotherland OMNiYOUKNOW TechnologiesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Branding

    Tyla debuts as Pandora brand ambassador with a collection that's personal

    South African singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Tyla has been appointed as Pandora's newest brand ambassador, debuting in the Pandora Styled by Tyla campaign.
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    Tyla debuts as Pandora brand ambassador with a collection that's personal

    In this role, she has curated a personalized jewelry collection that reflects her journey, inspirations, and heritage. ​

    The collection features Pandora's signature charms, each symbolizing significant aspects of Tyla's life. Notably, the Cherry Blossom charm references her Water music video, while the Shark Tooth Mini charm represents her South African roots. Additionally, Tyla incorporates letter charms inspired by her fanbase, affectionately known as "Tygers," allowing fans to wear matching friendship bracelets. ​

    Tyla expressed that this collaboration holds personal significance, recalling childhood memories of crafting jewelry with her sisters using beads gifted by their mother. She is enthusiastic about sharing this experience with her fans through the Pandora partnership. ​

    This announcement comes ahead of Tyla's anticipated Coachella debut on 11 April, marking another milestone in her flourishing career.

    Read more: brand, ambassador, campaign, jewelry, Pandora, Tyla
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz