Tyla debuts as Pandora brand ambassador with a collection that's personal

South African singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Tyla has been appointed as Pandora's newest brand ambassador, debuting in the Pandora Styled by Tyla campaign.

In this role, she has curated a personalized jewelry collection that reflects her journey, inspirations, and heritage. ​

The collection features Pandora's signature charms, each symbolizing significant aspects of Tyla's life. Notably, the Cherry Blossom charm references her Water music video, while the Shark Tooth Mini charm represents her South African roots. Additionally, Tyla incorporates letter charms inspired by her fanbase, affectionately known as "Tygers," allowing fans to wear matching friendship bracelets. ​

Tyla expressed that this collaboration holds personal significance, recalling childhood memories of crafting jewelry with her sisters using beads gifted by their mother. She is enthusiastic about sharing this experience with her fans through the Pandora partnership. ​

This announcement comes ahead of Tyla's anticipated Coachella debut on 11 April, marking another milestone in her flourishing career.