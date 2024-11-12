Tyla makes history at the 2024 MTV EMAs

South African singer, Tyla has made history once again as the first African artist to win three awards in a single night at the MTV European Music Awards (EMA). The singer won the awards for Best Afrobeats, Best African Act and Best R&B.

Photo by John Phillips/MTV EMA/Getty Images for Viacom International

The Truth or Dare singer was nominated in four categories overall (including Best New Act).

She said during her acceptance speech for the Best Afrobeats award, “I’m so honored to be winning this award.” She added, “Thank you to Afrobeats. You know, Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music.”

The singer’s win for Best R&B, however, came as a surprise to her. She beat out major R&B stars like Usher, SZA, Kehlani, Tinashe, and Victoria Monét. “I’m just as shocked as you guys,” Tyla admitted in a video posted on the EMAs’ Instagram account.





“I know it’s just so hard to categorize my music. I literally mix so many different genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence on my music, especially Aaliyah. She’s one of my idols.”

Tyla also made her debut appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards and she wowed the audience by performing her global smash Water and her brand new single Push 2 Start.

The event marked the 30th anniversary of the EMAs, and a celebrated return after last year’s EMAs, originally hosted in Paris, France, was cancelled due to the start of the Israel-Hamas war.