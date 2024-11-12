Keynote speakers announced for Music Exchange 2024 (#MEX24) Conference

At its core, Music Exchange 2024 (#MEX24) Conference is a veritable teacher, delivering critically needed skills to the entertainment economy. It serves the greater good of all stakeholders by promoting and fostering prosperity and sustainability within the arts sector and beyond.

A vibrant, world-class South African music industry is premised on successful homegrown talent intent on attaining global reach and international acclaim.

#MEX2024 ensures the successful sharing of experiences and knowledge of keynote speakers with creatives participating in panel discussions, workshops, and showcases.

Keynote speakers

Paris Toon is a Billboard charting award-winning entrepreneur and musical enigma behind Mother’s Favourite Child. He is a business entrepreneur, songwriter and producer who never seems to stray for a moment from his forward-driven vision of success in the music world and beyond.

Toon started as a hip-hop producer and has done production and remix work for many platinum-selling projects. He has worked with George Benson, Carl Cox, Robin S., CeCe Peniston, Adina Howard, Atlantic Records, Warner Bros, Island Def Jam, Gucci, Christian Lou Boutin and many more.

His influences range from Prince, Quincy Jones, Dr. Dre and Kenya West. These influences are evident in his compositions and many of his lyrics. As newer artists came about, Toon’s inspiration grew in even broader directions while still holding firmly to the musical pioneers from the past.

His writing style has the genres of R&B/Soul, Funk, Jazz, Dance, Hip Hop and Rock to a level unfamiliar to most, provoking intense curiosity and appreciation for the “next phase of business and music”.

With these inspirational forces embedded in his spirit, Toon has set out to push his business and music to the front lines.

Diana Neille is an award-winning South African investigative journalist, filmmaker and documentarian known for her in-depth work on issues of corporate and political corruption, social justice, and coverage of the local music sector.

Her highly anticipated keynote – 'A Reporter's Notes on Intermediary Impunity: Can the South African Music Industry be Reformed?' – is not to be missed.

The multi-talented Columbia University Masters graduate will discuss the dark underbelly of the South African music industry, how intermediaries have crippled the sector for decades, and what changes could and should put music makers (singers, musicians, songwriters, composers, independent producers and publishers) at the core of the business, where they belong.

Her recent work on systemic corruption in the South African music industry garnered recognition at the INMA Global Media Awards.

Neille has established herself as a significant voice in South Africa, tackling complex narratives often overlooked by mainstream media. She is a lapsed professional musician, having performed in orchestras, ensembles and bands since childhood. The highlight of her music career was a performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Great music. Great content. Great people

At only R150 for full access to all #MEX24 has to offer, the value and the calibre of content, and those delivering it, is unmatched.

Music Exchange 2024 (#MEX24) Conference takes place from 9 am to 4:30 pm on 30 November 2024 at the Protea Fire and Ice Hotel in Church Street, Cape Town.

Tickets are available at Quicket.

For more, go to https://www.musicexchange.org.za/