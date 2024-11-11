Best of local talent named at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2024

The 2nd edition of the National Film & TV Awards South Africa took place on Saturday, 9 November at the iconic State Theatre in Pretoria.

Outstanding Performance 2024 winner Deli Malinga from Umkhokha – The Curse (Image supplied)

Hosted by renowned personalities Jordan Kensington, Lesedi Phala, and Nicole Watson (of Real Housewives of Johannesburg ), the event attracted a star-studded audience and an enthusiastic crowd.

The winners

This year 3.7 million votes were received from the public.

Best Actress 2024 (sponsored by VK Jewellery): Nambitha Ben-Mazwi ( Savage Beauty / Empini )



) Best Actor 2024 (sponsored by Krispy Kreme): Bonko Khoza ( Red Ink )



) Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Kryolan): Zikhona Sodlaka ( Gqeberha – The Empire )



) Best Newcomer 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): Katlego Lebogang ( Yoh! Christmas & Spinners )



) Best Actor in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos.com): S’dumo Mtshali ( My Brother's Keeper )



) Best Supporting Actress 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): Lorcia Cooper ( Red Ink )



) Best Supporting Actor 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Vuyo Dabula ( The Butcher's Soul )



) Best TV Drama Series 2024 (sponsored by Douwe Egberts): Skeem Saam



Best Male TV Personality 2024 (sponsored by Mokingo): Graeme Richards ( Expresso Morning Show )



) Best Female TV Personality 2024 (sponsored by Falco Milano – Eyewear & Sunglasses): Lethabo "Lejoy" ( The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip )



) Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Watches): Sannah Mchunu ( Gomora )



) Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos.com): Clement Maosa ( Skeem Saam )



) Best TV Presenter 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): Devi Sankaree Govender ( The Devi Show )



) Best Comedian 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): Tumi Morake

Best Competition TV Show 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): Big Brother Mzansi



Best Entertainment Show 2024 (sponsored by Ticket Republic): The Masked Singer



Best Documentary 2024 (sponsored by BusinessToday.co.za): Chasing The Sun 2



Outstanding Performance 2024 (sponsored by Douwe Egberts): Deli Malinga ( Umkhokha – The Curse )



) Best Feature Film 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel Musk Perfume): Heart of the Hunter



Best Director 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): Mandla Dube ( Heart of the Hunter )



) Best Producer 2024 (sponsored by Mokingo): Simoné Pretorius & Dries Scholtz ( Som van twee )



) Best Production Company 2024 (sponsored by Nu Metro): Quizzical Pictures



Best Television or Streaming Network 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): Showmax



Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Dechavel): The Mommy Club



Best Scripted TV Series 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): Savage Beauty



Best Podcast 2024 (sponsored by Yenza Sneakers): Podcast and Chill by MacG



Best Afrikaans TV Series (sponsored by Telephonos.com): Diepe Waters



Best Current News/Entertainment Programme 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): Expresso Show (Graeme, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl)



(Graeme, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl) Best Reality TV Show 2024 (sponsored by VooVix TV): The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip



Best International African Film 2024 (sponsored by Telephonos): A Soweto Love Story



Celebrity Personality of the Year 2024 (sponsored by Vida Is Life): Trevor Noah

With a rich 26-year history, the National Film Academy stands as one of the world’s largest film and television organisations, boasting a membership of over 7.5 million people globally.

Known for its prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and the National Reality Television Awards, the Academy expanded its reach into South Africa last year, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards South Africa to celebrate African talent.

The 2nd annual South African edition was an exciting continuation of this legacy, taking place at the State Theatre on November 9, 2024.

The event sponsors include Douwe Egberts, Kryolan, Vida Is Life, Dechavel Watches, Yenza Sneakers, VK Jewellery, Krispy Kreme, Nu Metro Cinemas, Deuce Gin, Falco Milano Eyewear & Sunglasses, Bank Republic, and Telephonos.

The evening concluded with a lavish VIP afterparty.