Met Gala 2025 makes history, raising a record $31m in its 77-year history

Held annually on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, US, the 2025 Met Gala embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and celebrated the rich history and cultural significance of Black fashion and dandyism from the 18th century to the present.

Diana Ross, at 81, made a dramatic entrance in a silver cape embroidered with the names of her descendants. Source: www.businessinsider.com

Inspired by author Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion which explores Black dandyism and the nuances of the African diasporic identity through fashion, the exhibit celebrated style as resistance, expression and storytelling.

The dress code, “Tailored for You,” encouraged guests to personalise menswear-inspired looks, resulting in a diverse array of interpretations on the iconic Met steps.

According to The Guardian, this marked the Institute's first fashion exhibit solely devoted to designers of colour, highlighting the profound influence of Black creatives in the fashion industry.

This marks the official opening of the Costume Institute's Spring exhibit, whose theme is reflected in the events' fashion.

As such, it drew an array of Black celebrities to help host the event — including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

South African songstress Tyla made her second appearance by paying homage to late fashion journalist André Leon Talley.

The superstar stunned on the blue carpet with her immaculately tailored off-the-shoulder Jacquemus gown that featured a beaded pinstripe design, and a floor-length cape that honoured Talley.





This year, the annual gala raised a record $31m (over R500m) this year, reportedly the biggest gross in the event’s 77-year history.

According to GoodThingsGuy, the money raised goes directly to the Met’s Costume Institute, helping preserve and celebrate the art of fashion through curation, conservation and education. It supports everything from mounting exhibitions to acquiring new pieces that reflect fashion’s evolving story.

The 2025 Met Gala not only celebrated the artistry and influence of Black fashion but also sparked conversations about cultural representation and inclusivity in the fashion world.