Sandton City's rooftop transformation set to redefine African retail

The property business line in the Insurance and Asset Management (IAM) business unit of the Standard Bank Group, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused retail-centred portfolio, aims to continue to position its malls as hubs that offer more than just the traditional shopping experience.

Source: Supplied.

To embrace the evolving needs of customers, L2D intends to create vibrant community hubs and lifestyle destinations, and is thus expanding the offering at Sandton City, as part of its strategic rooftop masterplan.

In line with the L2D Interactive Spaces strategic building block, that aims to provide vibrant and diverse spaces and experiences within the malls, L2D’s vision for Sandton City will ultimately unlock the rooftop to future development opportunities and a thriving potential for leisure, sport and dining in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile.

Through the strategic redevelopment of Sandton City’s rooftop area, L2D’s long-term master plan is designed to align with the evolving lifestyle needs of its increasingly diverse and experience-driven customer base.

Melinda Isaacs, developments executive at L2D comments, “The development of the Sandton City rooftop holds a pivotal opportunity in the mall’s evolution.

"We are not only introducing new lifestyle elements but reimagining how customers engage with our retail spaces, ensuring our malls are relevant and responsive to future-facing consumer behaviours. Through this opportunity, we aim to create multifaceted hubs that support societal needs.

"In addition to creating interactive spaces, the aim of the rooftop activation is to create safe spaces through the provision of a safe urban space where visitors can increase their dwell times. This will also ensure that we continue to attract a broader demographic to the centre.”

Rooftop lifestyle upgrade

The initial implementation of Sandton City’s rooftop initiative began with the installation of Net Set Padel, a premium padel centre located at entrance 8 with the indoor courts officially opened in March 2025. With sweeping 360-degree views across the Sandton skyline, the rooftop facility features four indoor and four padel outdoor courts built to international standards.

L2D’s vision for Sandton City’s new rooftop activation is to ultimately feature a curated mix of recreation, entertainment, and convenience-led amenities to encourage longer dwell times and attract a broader market segment.

“This phased transformation forms part of Sandton City’s broader 20-year spatial plan to remain at the forefront of international retail trends, while adapting to changing consumer expectations,” adds Isaacs.

Elevated urban experience

By converting underutilised rooftop space into a multifunctional destination, L2D is positioning Sandton City as an integrated urban node where retail, sport, dining and digital convenience intersect.

Sandton City already houses over 375 world-class brands and experiences. With this rooftop transformation underway, the centre is set to further entrench its position as South Africa’s leading hub of retail, entertainment, and curated lifestyle.