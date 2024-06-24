Property Retail & Hospitality Property
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Property Retail & Hospitality Property

    Sandton City's rooftop transformation set to redefine African retail

    The property business line in the Insurance and Asset Management (IAM) business unit of the Standard Bank Group, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused retail-centred portfolio, aims to continue to position its malls as hubs that offer more than just the traditional shopping experience.
    6 May 2025
    6 May 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    To embrace the evolving needs of customers, L2D intends to create vibrant community hubs and lifestyle destinations, and is thus expanding the offering at Sandton City, as part of its strategic rooftop masterplan.

    In line with the L2D Interactive Spaces strategic building block, that aims to provide vibrant and diverse spaces and experiences within the malls, L2D’s vision for Sandton City will ultimately unlock the rooftop to future development opportunities and a thriving potential for leisure, sport and dining in the heart of Africa’s richest square mile.

    Through the strategic redevelopment of Sandton City’s rooftop area, L2D’s long-term master plan is designed to align with the evolving lifestyle needs of its increasingly diverse and experience-driven customer base.

    Melinda Isaacs, developments executive at L2D comments, “The development of the Sandton City rooftop holds a pivotal opportunity in the mall’s evolution.

    "We are not only introducing new lifestyle elements but reimagining how customers engage with our retail spaces, ensuring our malls are relevant and responsive to future-facing consumer behaviours. Through this opportunity, we aim to create multifaceted hubs that support societal needs.

    "In addition to creating interactive spaces, the aim of the rooftop activation is to create safe spaces through the provision of a safe urban space where visitors can increase their dwell times. This will also ensure that we continue to attract a broader demographic to the centre.”

    Rooftop lifestyle upgrade

    The initial implementation of Sandton City’s rooftop initiative began with the installation of Net Set Padel, a premium padel centre located at entrance 8 with the indoor courts officially opened in March 2025. With sweeping 360-degree views across the Sandton skyline, the rooftop facility features four indoor and four padel outdoor courts built to international standards.

    L2D’s vision for Sandton City’s new rooftop activation is to ultimately feature a curated mix of recreation, entertainment, and convenience-led amenities to encourage longer dwell times and attract a broader market segment.

    “This phased transformation forms part of Sandton City’s broader 20-year spatial plan to remain at the forefront of international retail trends, while adapting to changing consumer expectations,” adds Isaacs.

    Elevated urban experience

    By converting underutilised rooftop space into a multifunctional destination, L2D is positioning Sandton City as an integrated urban node where retail, sport, dining and digital convenience intersect.

    Sandton City already houses over 375 world-class brands and experiences. With this rooftop transformation underway, the centre is set to further entrench its position as South Africa’s leading hub of retail, entertainment, and curated lifestyle.

    Read more: Sandton City, Liberty Two Degrees, L2D
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz