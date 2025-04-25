Tourism Hospitality
    Tourism Hospitality

    Marriott to open first Autograph Collection safari camp in Serengeti

    Marriott International has announced plans to open its first Autograph Collection safari camp globally, with the launch of Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection in Tanzania. The property is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2025.
    6 May 2025
    6 May 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new safari camp will be located in the heart of the Serengeti ecosystem, near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park. Positioned between Central Serengeti and the western migration corridor, the camp lies directly along the Great Migration route, where herds of wildebeest, zebra, and antelope pass through between May and July each year. The area is known for abundant year-round wildlife, including lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard, and giraffe.

    “Mapito Safari Camp will mark a defining moment for Autograph Collection as we introduce the brand’s first safari experience in one of the world’s most breathtaking wildlife destinations," says Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

    "The Serengeti’s scale, beauty, and cultural heritage will make an unforgettable setting for a property that will embody the individuality and character that Autograph Collection is known for."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The camp will feature 16 tented suites, including a two-bedroom villa with outdoor decks, fire pits, and retractable roofs for stargazing — a first for the region. Amenities will include a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, and multiple dining options such as ‘The Boma’, a communal restaurant inspired by traditional bonfire gatherings.

    The camp’s design will be informed by the surrounding landscape and local Ikoma culture, focusing on sustainable practices to support conservation and minimise environmental impact.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Guests can expect a range of immersive experiences, including daytime and night game drives, walking safaris, hot air balloon flights, bush dining, and cultural encounters with the local Ikoma tribe.

    "We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to bring Autograph Collection to the Serengeti," says Rishen Patel, developer of Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti.

