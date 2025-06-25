Growthpoint’s new Sandton Drive Link Bridge connects assets, access and attractions in Sandton Central

Growthpoint Properties is proud to announce that construction has commenced on the Sandton Drive Link Bridge, a project set to significantly enhance safety, accessibility and connectivity in Sandton Central.

Architect rendering of Sandton Drive Link Bridge

This landmark bridge, which will provide an easy and direct pedestrian route over busy Sandton Drive between Growthpoint’s The Place at 1 Sandton Drive office building and the iconic Sandton City shopping centre, is a game-changer for the precinct. It will provide a secure pedestrian crossing while seamlessly linking key locations within this dynamic hub. It also introduces an eye-catching new landmark.

Funded and driven by Growthpoint Properties, South Africa’s leading JSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT), the R26m bridge is more than just a safe crossing point. It is a statement of innovation, urban design and community commitment. The bridge physically and symbolically unites both sides of Sandton Drive, integrating offices, residences and retail spaces into a more cohesive precinct.

Designed for safety, built for the future

The Link Bridge is engineered to be safe, durable and maintenance-free. Its unique architectural design features an angular balustraded walkway clad in stainless steel making it both a functional and aesthetic enhancement to the area.

At its core, the bridge boasts a central covered glass viewing deck offering breathtaking views of both bustling Sandton and the city’s spectacular sunsets. The eco-friendly illuminated viewing deck is a dynamic feature that can change colour to mark seasons, celebrations and events taking place in the area.

The stainless-steel sections and glass box are currently being manufactured off-site in multiple parts while the concrete support columns and walkway are being constructed beside Sandton Drive between Rivonia Road and Alice Lane. Then, the prefabricated parts of the bridge will be assembled on site.

A strategic investment in Sandton’s growth

“We are thrilled that this long-held vision is now a reality,” says Neil Schloss, head of asset management at Growthpoint. “This bridge delivers on Growthpoint’s promise to tenants of The Place at 1 Sandton Drive. Together with our partners on this journey, Sandton City, Sandton Central Management District, and the City of Johannesburg, among others, we’ve overcome numerous obstacles to create a vital new link.”

Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint Properties' head of asset management: offices

Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint head of asset management: offices, says the new Link Bridge not only boosts the value and attractiveness of The Place at 1 Sandton Drive but enhances mobility and fosters greater connectivity of the entire area. “For tenants of The Place, the bridge adds an invaluable amenity to their prime location. The investment underscores Growthpoint’s commitment to providing exceptional business spaces with sought-after features that set our office properties apart in the South African market.”

Supporting Sandton’s key stakeholders

Sandton City has been a vital supporter of this project, recognising the bridge’s importance as a new link, giving their visitors open access to a spectacular vantage point with views of the vibrant hub that has grown around this exceptional shopping centre while also prioritising their pedestrian customers’ safety and convenience.

Dimitri Kokinos, Liberty Two Degrees asset and general manager for Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square, says: “We welcome this new addition, as a transformative step towards enhancing urban connectivity. We believe the bridge will provide a safe and efficient route for pedestrians, making access into Sandton City from Sandton Drive South side even easier. This is a great move for the overall Sandton Central precinct.”

Elaine Jack, City Improvement manager for Sandton Central, adds: “Sandton Central welcomes this substantial enhancement to the precinct, as the Link Bridge will create direct, safe pedestrian access between Sandton City and The Place on Sandton Drive. Growthpoint has always been highly supportive of Sandton Central and the construction of the access bridge further highlights their on-going commitment to the value of the node.”

Public access and security

The Link Bridge will be open to the public from Sandton City during the day, with limited controlled access at night. On the east side of the road, it will be accessible from The Place’s balcony nearest Rivonia Road, leading pedestrians safely across the street and on Sandton City’s upper parking deck near the Woolworths entrance on the west side.

A key group of bridge users will be visitors to the US Consulate in Johannesburg, neighbour to The Place, who will now have a safer and more direct pathway across the road with direct street-level bridge access serving this building.

Investing in premier people-friendly places

Growthpoint Properties has long been a leader in shaping Sandton Central’s skyline, placemaking and public experiences, in addition to investing in real estate, infrastructure and green energy. It already owns a significant portfolio of office assets in Sandton’s core. The bridge is one of several major new investments Growthpoint is making in Sandton Central’s future, shaping a greater, connected and accessible precinct.

Growthpoint’s Link Bridge across Sandton Drive will stand as a testament to a business that goes beyond building structures – shaping stronger, safer, more accessible and sustainable places.

“Thanks to all involved in this initiative over the years, Sandton Central is set to become an even more integrated, convenient and people-friendly place for all who work, live, play and visit,” says Irvine.



