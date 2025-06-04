Performance-based agent rankings - a proven international model - now available locally

According to Marcel Koole, CEO and co-founder of BestAgent, the platform draws inspiration from global leaders such as RateMyAgent.com.au, GetAgent.co.uk, Zoopla, and RealEstate.com.au - platforms that have become integral to how real estate is bought and sold internationally.

“Sellers are no longer choosing agents based on advertising or word of mouth alone,” says Koole. “They want proof. BestAgent brings that same global standard of accountability and transparency to South Africa - for the first time.”

Unlike traditional portals or listing sites, BestAgent does not exist to promote properties. Instead, it exists to help sellers identify the best person to sell their property. The platform evaluates and ranks agents based on the number of verified sales, average sale price, valuation accuracy, time on market, and verified client reviews - all independently sourced.

There is no pay-to-play model, and agents cannot buy their way to the top. “In our system, performance is the only thing that counts,” says Koole.

Reviews that actually matter - and can be trusted

While reviews are a common feature on many global platforms like RateMyAgent or even public review sites like Trustpilot, BestAgent takes this one step further. Not only are client reviews verified by a third party, but the platform also collects reviews from both the buyer and the seller for each transaction.

This dual-perspective approach provides a more balanced and transparent view of the agent’s performance - giving future sellers clear insight into how an agent operates across the full buying and selling process.

“Many platforms rely solely on user-submitted reviews, often gathered informally,” says Koole. “At BestAgent, reviews are requested and managed by us on behalf of the agent, which builds trust and ensures they reflect real experiences.”

While verified reviews are just one element of the ranking algorithm, they are an essential measure of quality and serve as a powerful decision-making tool for other sellers. These reviews help sellers form an informed opinion about which agent to work with - especially in a high-trust transaction like selling a home.

Not just inspired by the best - Built for South Africa

BestAgent fills a major gap in the local market. While countries like Australia and the UK have multiple well-established platforms that give sellers access to credible data on agent performance, none of those companies operate in South Africa. That’s why BestAgent was designed as a home-grown solution, mirroring what works internationally but tailored for local conditions.

“This isn’t about competing with global players - they’re not here,” Koole explains. “It’s about bringing those best practices into a South African model that delivers transparency, fairness, and simplicity.”

For agents, the benefits are tangible. By uploading and verifying their sales history, agents can build authority and trust. Top-performing agents become visible to motivated sellers in their areas, who use the platform to compare options based on facts rather than flashy marketing.

A new era for agents - and for sellers

Agents ranked highly on BestAgent receive direct valuation requests from local sellers - warm leads with no cold calling required. Additionally, every BestAgent profile is search engine optimised and indexed by Google, boosting digital presence.

The platform is free to join, whether agents are part of a franchise or operate independently. A Premium tier is available for agents who want to enhance exposure further, but the core ranking is based purely on verified performance.

Early feedback from agents and clients - including strong reviews on Trustpilot - show that the platform is already making a difference.

Koole believes this signals a new chapter for South African real estate - one in which data replaces guesswork, and top agents are recognised based on results.

“Sellers are changing how they choose agents,” he says. “If you’re not ranked, you’re invisible. We’re giving agents the opportunity to be seen for what really matters - their performance.”



