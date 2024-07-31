Thinking of selling in a slow market? The right agent makes all the difference

When the property market slows down, many sellers look for ways to cut costs, often by attempting to sell privately or opting for low-cost listing platforms. But according to Marcel Koole, property commentator and CEO of Best Agent, this is exactly when professional advice matters most.

“In a tough market, homes don’t just sell themselves,” says Koole. “Buyers have more choice, they’re more cautious, and they often negotiate harder. It’s not the time to cut corners, it's the time to have the best possible agent in your corner.”

Koole explains that in quieter market conditions, every part of the sales process becomes more nuanced, from pricing and presentation to buyer qualification and negotiation.

“You need an agent who’s not just present, but proactive. Someone who understands the data, the psychology of buyers, and the current market dynamics in your specific suburb, not just the city or province,” he says.

Pricing is where most sellers go wrong

“One of the most common mistakes we see is sellers overpricing their homes based on outdated information or emotional attachment,” says Koole. “In a market where buyers are cautious and affordability is tight, a smart pricing strategy is the most powerful tool you have.”

Koole says that good agents rely on up-to-date data, comparative market analysis, and a deep understanding of buyer behaviour to advise on a price that draws in serious, qualified interest. “It's not about undervaluing, it's about positioning the property correctly from the start.”

It’s not just about listing, it’s about selling

While many online platforms offer DIY listing options, Koole warns that simply putting your property online isn’t enough, especially when buyers are in no rush.

“Effective marketing in a slow market is strategic,” he explains. “The best agents don’t just list, they actively market your property across multiple channels, leverage buyer databases, advise on presentation, and follow up consistently. Passive selling doesn’t work when there’s more supply than demand. At Best Agent, we verify each sale the agent makes so you can decide which agent you want to work with, having the knowledge the estate agent has a track record in the area.

“Best Agent is free for sellers, but offers a Premium upgrade for agents who want added visibility and trust signals. All agents, whether Premium or not, can upload their completed sales and client reviews, which Best Agent independently verifies. Premium agents gain extra advantages, they receive a verified badge by uploading a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate (FFC), get featured in social media campaigns, appear in the homepage carousel, and receive direct valuation requests from motivated sellers. In short, Best Agent ensures transparency and credibility for every agent, while Premium membership boosts exposure, trust, and lead generation,” says Koole.

Screening buyers and managing offers

“In this environment, you don’t want tyre-kickers wasting your time,” says Koole. “A professional agent ensures that only serious, pre-qualified buyers are shown the home. They also manage the negotiation process in a way that keeps deals from falling apart over minor issues.”

He adds that experience plays a key role in managing emotions and expectations on both sides of the transaction. “An experienced agent keeps the focus on the end goal, a successful, clean deal, rather than the back-and-forth haggling.”

The risk of trying to save could cost you more

While low-commission platforms or private sales may seem appealing from a cost-saving perspective, Koole says the risks often outweigh the benefits in a slow market.

“If your home sits on the market for months with no serious offers, or if you end up accepting a low offer out of frustration, those so-called ‘savings’ disappear quickly,” he warns.

“Getting the best price in the shortest time is still possible, but only with the right guidance. That’s why knowing your agent, their strengths differ but you can now choose your agent wisely is one of the most important decisions you’ll make.”

Choose your agent like you’d choose a partner

Koole advises sellers to think of their agent not as a service provider, but as a strategic partner in what is often one of the biggest financial transactions of their lives.

“At Best Agent, we connect sellers with the best local agents who are vetted, experienced, and motivated to deliver results, even in challenging conditions. You don’t need hundreds of agents. You need one good one.”

He concludes, “In a tough market, great agents don’t just sell homes, they solve problems, manage stress, and help you move forward with confidence.”



