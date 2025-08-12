From expansive views to designer finishes, 27 Grey raises the bar for luxury apartments

Architecturally bold and visually striking, 27 Grey - Welgemoed's up and coming ultra-luxury apartment development - is set to redefine living well in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs.

Source: Supplied. 27 Grey: exterior, Welgemoed. Artist’s impression.

Introducing sculptural, modern design to a suburb long known for its leafy tranquillity and traditional homes, this four-storey complex with just 12 units is offering expansive views over the Tyger Waterfront and looks towards the Boland Mountains,

The two and three-bedroom apartments – including penthouses – range in size from 120m² to 206m² and are priced from R5m. The designer homes feature high ceilings, generous floor plans and expansive patios for seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Buyers have a wide range of interior finishes from which to choose to create personalised spaces.

Sanet Schoonees, Pam Golding Properties area manager for Cape Town North, says 27 Grey has been designed for discerning buyers who demand exclusivity and connectivity.

“Residents will enjoy the best of city living without compromising on peace and privacy. Nearby amenities include top-tier schools and world-class healthcare faciliities as well as a wide selection of vineyards, golf courses and fine-dining restaurants.

“The nearby N1 offers direct access to the Cape Town CBD, Stellenbosch and Cape Town International Airport, making it a strategic location for professionals, retirees and family-focused buyers.”

Source: Supplied. 27 Grey, terrace.

Schoonees says that Welgemoed is rapidly gaining attention from buyers seeking lifestyle, convenience and stability.

“Many people are moving from the Southern Suburbs to Welgemoed, with its good schools and spacious homes. We have also seen a lot of interest from expatriates who grew up in Welgemoed.”

According to Lightstone statistics, recent buyers here tend to be in the 36 to 49-year bracket - highlighting the appeal of the area to young families.

Of the close to 1,000 homes in Welgemoed, currently just 26 are in a total of four estates or complexes. Notably, the few sectional-title sales over the past decade showed a stronger increase in median sales price than freehold properties.

“Buyers are looking for lock-up-and-go convenience and low maintenance as well as security. They prefer to pay levies and have a body corporate attend to maintenance, gardening and administrative tasks,” Schoonees says.

Welgemoed properties have retained their appeal over the years in spite of market fluctuations. Sales activity rebounded after the pandemic and have remained elevated relative to the three years before 2020.

Given the demand for upmarket sectional-title apartments, Schoonees expects the launch of 27 Grey, which meets all the criteria of buyers in this suburb, to be well received by the marketplace.