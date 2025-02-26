Liberty Two Degrees shines again at the 2024 Footprint Awards with 22 accolades

Celebrating retail excellence across innovation, creativity, and community impact.

Footprint Award winners Saadiyah Kahn (Liberty Two Degrees), Darren Katz (EBM), Michael Wilson (EBM), and Heloise Mgcina (Liberty Two Degrees)

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct-focused, retail-centred portfolio and business line in the asset management and insurance (IAM) business unit of the Standard Bank Group, celebrated yet another landmark achievement in retail marketing, with its co-owned malls clinching an impressive 22 Footprint Marketing Awards in the 2024 award programme run by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC). These include 8 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze awards, demonstrating L2D’s expertise in innovation and experiential retail.

The annual Footprint Marketing Awards recognise excellence in shopping centre marketing, creativity, and financial impact. This year’s recognition builds on L2D’s success earlier in 2024, when Sandton City received two prestigious International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Awards in Las Vegas.

These dual triumphs affirm L2D’s stature as a trailblazer in retail innovation, with campaigns that resonate locally and captivate global audiences.

Trailblazing campaigns lead the way

Among L2D’s gold winners were the Sandton City 50th Anniversary Campaign, Lessons in Love Valentine’s Campaign, Chocolate Café: Speckled Edition and Momo’s Magical Adventure, which also won at the ICSC Global Awards. Other standout winners included Liberty Promenade’s Next Generation Musical Showcase and Eastgate Shopping Centre’s Power of Influence, which highlighted the impactful role of influencer marketing in retail.

Sandton City’s Lessons in Love campaign was celebrated for its poignant storytelling. Featuring four diverse couples, the campaign captured heartfelt narratives, placing inclusivity and emotion at the forefront of its strategy.

Eastgate’s Power of Influence leveraged the authority of South Africa’s top influencers to drive meaningful engagement, illustrating how influencer partnerships can elevate brand visibility and shopper connections.

Liberty Promenade’s Next Generation Musical Showcase continued its legacy of community empowerment, with learners showcasing their talents in a celebration of mental health awareness under the theme 'Mental Health x Superheroes: We’re in this Together'. The initiative not only highlighted youth talent but also amplified critical conversations around mental health in the community.

Global recognition with ICSC accolades

Adding to its achievements, Sandton City scooped Gold in the ICSC Visual Victories Awards last year for its LEGO® Your Dream Car activation and Silver in the Maxi Awards for Momo’s Magical Adventure. These campaigns, a first on the African continent, epitomise the ethos of transforming retail spaces into destinations offering memorable lifestyle experiences.

The ICSC Global Awards represent recognition in international retail, honouring campaigns that push creative boundaries and set industry benchmarks. Winning these awards put L2D’s properties in the same league as globally renowned destinations like New York, Dubai, Shanghai, and London.

A vision of experiential retail

Heloise Mgcina, marketing executive at L2D, remarked: "Our vision is to redefine retail spaces as experiential environments where innovation, inclusivity, and community intersect, and market them with unrivalled prowess. These awards reaffirm the transformative impact of our campaigns, not only within our malls, but in the hearts of our shoppers and communities. The collaboration with Excellerate Brand Management has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life."

Leadership in community and creativity

L2D’s co-owned malls, including Sandton City, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Liberty Promenade, Liberty Midlands Mall, and Nelson Mandela Square, are known for blending world-class retail with community-focused initiatives. This dual commitment ensures that while shoppers enjoy exceptional experiences, communities benefit from meaningful engagement and support.



