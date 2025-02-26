IAB Bookmarks Awards
IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

Invitation to young professionals to join IAB Bookmarks Learner Jury

26 Feb 2025
Now in its second year, the IAB Bookmarks Learner Jury is an initiative designed to foster the next generation of digital leaders and offers an exciting opportunity for individuals to gain hands-on experience in digital marketing, advertising, and media.
(Image supplied)
(Image supplied)

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is inviting young, passionate professionals to be part of its prestigious Learner Jury.

We are looking for a maximum of 18 Learner Jurors, two will be allocated to each panel.

Learner Jurors must be 28 years old or younger and should be up-and-coming talent in fields such as copywriting, design, development, UX, publishing, and more.

They will be involved in both rounds of judging and encouraged to participate and share their perspectives in each round, though their votes will not count towards the final tally.

Being part of the Learner Jury

Being part of the Learner Jury offers exclusive industry access, allowing participants to engage with top digital experts and thought leaders.

You will gain hands-on experience by learning what goes into award-winning digital campaigns.

Additionally, this opportunity provides valuable networking opportunities, enabling learners to connect with professionals and potential future employers.

Finally, participants will receive recognition by being involved in a prestigious industry event that sets the benchmark for digital excellence.

What is the Learner Jury?

The Learner Jury will comprise a selected group who will work alongside industry professionals to evaluate entries in the IAB Bookmarks Awards.

Through mentorship, guided discussions, and exclusive industry exposure, these young jurors will gain valuable counsel into what makes digital campaigns successful.

Who should apply?

IAB South Africa is looking for enthusiastic professionals with a keen interest in digital media, advertising, marketing, and technology.

Applicants should be:

  • Passionate about digital creativity and innovation.
  • Curious about the digital advertising landscape.
  • Willing to learn from industry leaders.

How to apply

Aspiring jurors can submit their applications here.

You can also nominate someone using the same link. The deadline for applications is 7 March 2025.

Selected learners will be notified and provided with further details about their role in the judging process.

Empower young minds

“We are delighted to introduce the Learner Jury as a way to empower young minds and give them a platform to engage with industry experts,” says Pippa Misplon, Bookmarks Committee lead and MD at Retroviral.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to nurturing fresh talent and ensuring the future of digital remains innovative and inclusive.”

By integrating them into the judging panels, Learner Jurors will gain invaluable insights from industry experts, fostering a network that can propel their future careers.

advertising, marketing, technology, digital advertising, digital media, digital publishing, digital awards, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, IAB SA Bookmark Awards, Pippa Misplon
