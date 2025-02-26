Marketing & Media Online Media
    Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

    Issued by Broad Media
    26 Feb 2025
    26 Feb 2025
    Thanks to BusinessTech’s high-end audience of South African decision makers, the country’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis.
    Why South Africa&#x2019;s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

    BusinessTech is South Africa’s leading business news website and the advertising partner of choice for top South African companies looking to promote themselves.

    This is thanks to BusinessTech’s audience of over five million monthly readers, the majority of whom are the purchasing decision-makers in their homes and businesses.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    These readers trust BusinessTech to provide reliable information across a range of industries, allowing them to make educated decisions on their purchases, investments, and business strategies.

    Best of the best

    Thanks to BusinessTech’s high-end audience of South African decision makers, the country’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis.

    This includes:

    • Standard Bank
    • FNB
    • Takealot
    • Vodacom
    • Sanlam
    • Discovery
    • EY
    • MTN
    • Coronation
    • Suzuki
    • Altron
    • Samsung
    • Broll
    • Liberty, and many more.

    Advertise on BusinessTech

    BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help you book and run a powerful advertising campaign.

    This includes writing articles and designing banners (if required), managing and delivering the campaign optimally on BusinessTech and our social media platforms, and providing reports on your campaign’s success.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Let's do Biz