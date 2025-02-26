Subscribe & Follow
Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech
Thanks to BusinessTech’s high-end audience of South African decision makers, the country’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis.
BusinessTech is South Africa’s leading business news website and the advertising partner of choice for top South African companies looking to promote themselves.
This is thanks to BusinessTech’s audience of over five million monthly readers, the majority of whom are the purchasing decision-makers in their homes and businesses.
These readers trust BusinessTech to provide reliable information across a range of industries, allowing them to make educated decisions on their purchases, investments, and business strategies.
Best of the best
This includes:
- Standard Bank
- FNB
- Takealot
- Vodacom
- Sanlam
- Discovery
- EY
- MTN
- Coronation
- Suzuki
- Altron
- Samsung
- Broll
- Liberty, and many more.
Advertise on BusinessTech
BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help you book and run a powerful advertising campaign.
This includes writing articles and designing banners (if required), managing and delivering the campaign optimally on BusinessTech and our social media platforms, and providing reports on your campaign’s success.
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
