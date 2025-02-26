Subscribe & Follow
Dentsu Creative South Africa wins Capfin account
Dentsu Creative South Africa has been appointed as Capfin’s lead agency following a competitive pitch, tasked with driving the brand’s marketing strategy and customer engagement.
The partnership will see Dentsu Creative develop integrated campaigns that promote responsible lending and financial inclusion, reinforcing Capfin’s role in supporting the financial stability of South Africans.
“Capfin’s mission to empower people through financial solutions aligns with our values,” said Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative South Africa. “Our goal is clear: to create work that strengthens trust with existing customers while attracting new ones.”
Founded in 2010, Capfin, part of Pepkor Payments and Lending, provides accessible, responsible loans for education, home improvements and side hustles, making financial security more attainable for South Africans.
“Commitment, passion, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence are at the heart of Dentsu Creative, which was evident throughout the pitch process. Our journey with Capfin began in media, I am genuinely excited that we can now deliver integrated solutions anchored by creativity. I look forward to witnessing the incredible results they will achieve,” said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa.
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
