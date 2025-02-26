Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoice7Colors CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingLocation BankDentsuPrimedia Out-of-HomeIMC ConferenceSpark MediaAAA School of AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaProvantageDaily MaverickDStv Media SalesSauce AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Botswana and De Beers’ marketing push to revive diamond demand

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    26 Feb 2025
    26 Feb 2025
    As global diamond sales continue to decline, Botswana and De Beers have announced a strategic marketing initiative aimed at reinvigorating consumer interest in natural diamonds.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Downturn

    This move comes amid a significant downturn in the market, with natural diamond prices falling by 26% over the past two years and lab-grown diamonds experiencing an even sharper price drop of 74% since 2020. In response, the two entities have committed to co-investing in marketing efforts designed to protect the long-term value of natural diamonds and restore consumer confidence.

    The marketing campaign will focus on category marketing and other promotional efforts, agreed upon annually, to bolster the ethical and symbolic value of natural diamonds. De Beers and the Government of Botswana will share the financial responsibility for these initiatives based on their respective shares of Debswana’s diamond supply.

    The challenges facing the diamond industry have been underscored by De Beers' recent sales figures. In 2024, De Beers' sales of rough diamonds fell for the second time in the year, recording a provisional $315m—down from $383m in the previous cycle and a significant drop from $456m at the same time in 2023. While De Beers attributed the decline to the traditionally quieter summer period, industry experts argue that the results reflect a market that remains under pressure, with demand struggling to recover.

    Transformation

    The diamond industry is undergoing a profound transformation, with shifting consumer preferences and ethical considerations reshaping the market. Lab-grown diamonds have gained traction as a seemingly sustainable alternative - although that has been greatly debated - leading to an overall decline in demand for traditionally mined diamonds.

    Whether this marketing initiative will be enough to counteract broader market trends remains to be seen, but it represents a clear effort to safeguard an industry that has long been a cornerstone of Botswana’s economy and De Beers’ global operations.

    Read more: marketing, Botswana, diamonds, De Beers, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz