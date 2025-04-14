Carni Wilkens appointed chief growth officer at dentsu South Africa

Dentsu South Africa is proud to announce the promotion of Carni Wilkens to chief growth officer (CGO), effective early April 2025. This strategic appointment reinforces dentsu’s commitment to fostering innovation, integrated growth, and long-term sustainability.

Carni Wilkens, promoted to chief growth officer at dentsu South Africa

As CGO, Wilkens will spearhead the company’s efforts in driving revenue, accelerating market share, and enhancing business efficiencies. She will also play a crucial role in aligning cross-functional teams to deliver customer-centric, data-driven growth strategies.

"Carni has consistently demonstrated a future-focused mindset, championing innovation and unlocking new growth opportunities across our business," said Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa. "Her visionary leadership and collaborative approach make her the ideal person to lead our growth agenda in this next chapter."

In her new role, Wilkens will focus on delivering integrated growth solutions, scaling efficiencies, and developing transformative products while ensuring effective risk management.

"I'm honoured to take on this new role at such an exciting time in dentsu’s journey,” said Wilkens. “Growth today is not just about scale – it’s about creating meaningful value that delivers real impact for our clients, our people, and our business. I look forward to building the future, together.”

This appointment marks a pivotal step in dentsu’s commitment to being a future-fit business, purposefully aligned to meet evolving client needs and market demands.



