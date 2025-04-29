Net#work BBDO repositions to #WhatIfWeDOBIGTHINGS with new leadership appointments

Following parent company BBDO Worldwide's first global repositioning in 30 years, local agency Net#work BBDO has introduced a strategic re-imagining to align with its agency parent.

Net#work BBDO's rebranding coincides with local appointments of Deidre Lodwig as managing director and Jacque Matthee as chief creative officer

The rebranding coincides with local appointments of Deidre Lodwig as managing director and Jacque Matthee as chief creative officer, signalling a renewed energy and commitment to creative excellence.

BBDO Worldwide’s repositioning places a revitalised emphasis on driving creative excellence and impactful ideas.

Last month, BBDO Worldwide, backed by the Omnicom Advertising Group, announced that it had shifted its mantra from The Work. The Work. The Work adopted in 1996, to Do Big Things, as it harnesses the collective value of the agency’s teams and celebrates breakthroughs, client marketing pivots, and leaps in consumer engagement.

“Do Big Things is a declaration of intent,” says Nancy Reyes, global CEO at BBDO Worldwide.

“A promise to clients that BBDO and Net#work BBDO are ready to tackle their biggest challenges, not just with clever ads, but with innovative solutions that drive real business impact.

Impact not scale to define success

For Net#work BBDO, the strategic rebranding positions it as a creative-first agency, where impact, not scale, defines success.

Central to Net#work BBDO’s rebranding is the “#WhatIf” culture, which invites clients to imagine possibilities.

This approach is embodied in a new strategic methodology designed to build client relationships, understand their challenges and co-create innovative solutions through collaborative ideation and playful creativity.

Asking “What if?” is aimed at engaging clients in the creative process while moving beyond traditional metrics and emphasising the power of ideas.

This shift is deliberate, aiming to reinforce the agency’s commitment to showcasing its unique blend of independent agility and global prowess.

Visual identity update

Net#work BBDO’s visual identity has seen a subtle but meaningful update, placing new emphasis on the hashtag – an icon that’s been in their name since its inception, before social media, and is at the heart of every conversation, trend and movement.

Leadership appointments

“As the Omnicom Advertising Group in South Africa takes shape we needed to find a leadership team that perfectly exemplifies the ambition, creativity, smarts and credibility that Net#work BBDO has always represented,” says Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO.

“Having worked with Lodwig and Matthee for close to 18 months in other roles across our collective, I have no doubt they are the perfect team to lead this storied agency brand into a big, brave new future.

“I am delighted that they have taken up these roles with such energy and can't wait to see the big things they do with the full might of our collective in support,” adds Gallarelli.

A promise to clients

Commenting on the local appointment of Lodwig and Matthee, Reyes says, “It’s a commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders, particularly women, who will shape the future of the agency and the industry as a whole.

“It’s with this in mind, that we fully believe in the potential of everything Lodwig and the Net#work BBDO team in South Africa, can achieve together.”

Lodwig is a seasoned marketing expert with 20 years of experience spanning agency and corporate roles, excelling in customer analytics, integrated marketing, and brand strategy.

Having managed leading African cellular network providers in various capacities, Lodwig has gained deep insights into technology’s transformative power.

Lodwig is excited about leading Net#work BBDO.

“With “#WhatIf”, the agency bridges local ingenuity and global clout, offering clients a partner that’s as nimble as it is resourceful – ready to turn imagination into measurable success, and leaving no doubt that creativity, not just efficiency, is the future of the game.”

Matthee is an experienced integrated executive creative director who boasts 25 years in advertising, spanning ATL, digital, branding, and experiential campaigns.

His career includes stints at major agencies, including Grid Worldwide (part of the TBWA collective) and various entrepreneurial ventures, including his branding agency. He's worked with numerous global and local brands, demonstrating a broad industry expertise.