WPP to move advertising agency Grey into Ogilvy Group

Several international media have reported that WPP is to move advertising agency Grey into the Ogilvy Group. "The move will see Grey "realign financials” with Ogilvy, essentially becoming part of its income statement, but retaining its brand name."

The news was reportedly announced in an internal memo on 13 May, Tuesday, acquired by Campaign and AdWeek as well as several other publications.

Under the new structure, Grey global CEO Laura Maness will report directly to Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandan.

The move is part of a wider agency shake-up, according to Campaign.

In 2020, in a de facto merger, Grey became part of AKQA Group. It will now split from the Group.

Campaign quotes a WPP spokesperson saying, “AKQA and Grey have built their individual momentum, and as we prepare to welcome a new global CEO for AKQA it was a good time to look at the best structure to serve the needs of our clients.

“With Grey’s award-winning creative roots and AKQA’s design and technology expertise, the change will allow each agency to focus on its core strengths.

"Grey will continue to operate as an independent, standalone agency brand within the Ogilvy network, just as it has within AKQA Group."

Last week WPP announced that it would simplify its media branch, Group M to become WPP Media, under a single income statement for EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, T&Pm and Wavemaker.