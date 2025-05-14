Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaGorillaIMC ConferenceLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVMLBrandMappKaya 959Sauce AdvertisingHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDNA Brand ArchitectsHeineken BeveragesDStv Media SalesDMASAKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    WPP to move advertising agency Grey into Ogilvy Group

    Several international media have reported that WPP is to move advertising agency Grey into the Ogilvy Group. "The move will see Grey "realign financials” with Ogilvy, essentially becoming part of its income statement, but retaining its brand name."
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Source: © Grey Advertising It has been reported that WPP is to move advertising agency Grey into Ogilvy Group
    Source: © Grey Advertising Grey Advertising It has been reported that WPP is to move advertising agency Grey into Ogilvy Group

    The news was reportedly announced in an internal memo on 13 May, Tuesday, acquired by Campaign and AdWeek as well as several other publications.

    Under the new structure, Grey global CEO Laura Maness will report directly to Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandan.

    The move is part of a wider agency shake-up, according to Campaign.

    In 2020, in a de facto merger, Grey became part of AKQA Group. It will now split from the Group.

    Campaign quotes a WPP spokesperson saying, “AKQA and Grey have built their individual momentum, and as we prepare to welcome a new global CEO for AKQA it was a good time to look at the best structure to serve the needs of our clients.

    “With Grey’s award-winning creative roots and AKQA’s design and technology expertise, the change will allow each agency to focus on its core strengths.

    "Grey will continue to operate as an independent, standalone agency brand within the Ogilvy network, just as it has within AKQA Group."

    Last week WPP announced that it would simplify its media branch, Group M to become WPP Media, under a single income statement for EssenceMediacom, Mindshare, T&Pm and Wavemaker.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, WPP, Ogilvy, Grey, advertising agency
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz