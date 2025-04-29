Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
    Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

    Nearly 200 households evacuated as uncontained Tokai fires rage in Cape Town

    Nearly 200 households have been evacuated from Cape Town neighbourhoods after fires erupted late last week in Table Mountain National Park. Three separate blazes ignited Friday in Tokai’s lower and upper mountain areas and continue to burn.
    29 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    While no buildings have been damaged, early indications suggest the fires may have been started deliberately.

    “Despite our efforts to contain the situation, the fires remain uncontained. There are no signs of slowing down. We therefore urge the public to strictly adhere to all trail closures and to avoid sections of the mountain for their safety,” said Jermaine Carelse, a spokesperson for the city’s Fire and Rescue Service.

    “So far, there have been no recorded deaths, but a woman firefighter has been injured and is currently in hospital getting treatment. And we have had no structural damage, but we have witnessed destruction of 3,000 hectares (7,413 acres) of forest in the raging inferno."

    He said firefighting efforts continue, with multiple teams working to contain the blaze.

    The City of Cape Town is currently assessing the situation, but no official estimates regarding infrastructural damage costs have been released.

    Around 250 firefighters from various agencies have been deployed, with four helicopters waterbombing the flames from above.

    “The situation isn’t all that good among the residents. The old and sick people are going through hell as they try to look for places of safety,” Carelse said.

    Meanwhile, The Animal Welfare Society says its teams have been assisting with evacuations and rescuing animals affected by the fire in the Tokai area.

    Let's do Biz