Q&A with Sinenhlanhla Mdiya on Basa’s new corporate identity

Sinenhlanhla Mdiya, marketing and communications manager at Basa, discusses the company’s new corporate identity, delving into details about the design changes and how the brand has evolved, as well as what the rebrand signifies for Basa's future.

Sinenhlanhla Mdiya

1. Can you tell us a bit about your role at Basa, as well as your role in the development of the company's new CI?

As the marketing and communications manager at Basa, my role is to shape and strengthen the organisation's brand presence, oversee communication strategies, and ensure our messaging aligns with our vision. I played a key role in guiding the development of our new corporate identity (CI), working closely with the lead designer – Elizabeth Bramley (aisle_B) – and the former CEO, to ensure that the refreshed identity reflects our evolving mission. The new CI was developed to represent the dynamic intersection of business and the arts, while maintaining Basa's legacy as a connector between these two sectors.

2. Why was a new CI needed?

Since its inception in 1997, Basa has evolved significantly, expanding its partnerships, programmes, and overall impact within the creative and business sectors. However, our previous identity no longer fully captured the essence of this growth. The new CI was necessary to strengthen brand recognition among a diverse range of stakeholders, from corporates to creatives, while also reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and transformation in the arts sector. The ampersand, a central element of our new logo, serves as a striking symbol of Basa's core mandate – acting as a bridge between business and the arts.

3. What did the rebranding process entail? What goals does it aim to achieve?

The rebranding process was a collaborative effort that brought together our lead designer, Elizabeth Bramley, along with board members and the internal team. The process involved strategic brand workshops to define our values and positioning within the ecosystem. We also conducted stakeholder consultations to ensure that the new identity will resonate with our audience. The primary goal was to develop a cohesive, impactful, and future-fit brand identity that solidifies Basa's role as a facilitator of meaningful partnerships between the arts and business.

4. Basa's mission has always been to strengthen the relationship between business and the arts in SA. How does the new CI reflect this?

Both visually and conceptually, the new CI reinforces Basa's mission by integrating elements that reflect both corporate professionalism and artistic creativity. It embodies transformation, adaptability, and collaboration – key aspects of Basa's work in bridging the gap between business and the arts. The refreshed identity ensures that Basa remains relevant and accessible, while staying true to its original purpose of fostering connections that drive growth in the creative economy.

5. Let's talk about design – which key visual elements can be seen in the new CI?

The new CI incorporates several standout design elements that reinforce Basa's role as a connector. The ampersand logo mark is a powerful symbol representing the link between business and the arts. The vibrant colour scheme featuring magenta as the primary colour further emphasises this connection, reflecting the dynamic interplay between creativity and business. The refined typography enhances readability and brand consistency across various platforms, while the versatile design ensures a strong and recognisable presence in both digital and print spaces. Our logo mark also amplifies our tagline, 'The DNA of Partnerships', encapsulating the essence of our brand's collaborative ethos and the integral role that partnerships play in driving success and sustainability in the arts sector.

6. How has the brand and CI evolved over the years? And why?

Basa's brand has continuously evolved in response to shifts in the creative and corporate landscapes. Over the years, we have transitioned from a more traditional identity to one that is dynamic, inclusive, and representative of our expanding impact. This evolution has been driven by the need to engage new generations of creatives and business leaders, the expansion of our programmes and partnerships, and the growing importance of adaptability in the arts sector. Basa was founded with the strategic goal of securing greater business involvement in the arts, and our evolving brand reflects our ongoing commitment to that mission.

7. What does this rebrand signify for the future of Basa?

The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for Basa. It signals a renewed commitment to fostering impactful partnerships, driving innovation, and adapting to the ever-changing arts landscape. It also represents a bold step toward greater visibility and influence in shaping the creative economy. With this refreshed identity, Basa is poised to strengthen its role as a leading force in connecting business and the arts, ensuring continued growth and meaningful collaboration in the sector.

8. Where can we go to find more information and see the new CI?

You can explore our new brand identity and learn more about our work by visiting our website, and by following us on social media. Stay connected with us for updates, insights, and exciting collaborations that continue to shape the creative landscape in South Africa.

Website: https://basa.co.za/news/the-genius-of-the-and/



Facebook: Business and Arts South Africa



Twitter: @BASA_news



Instagram: @Bizartza



