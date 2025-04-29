Chery targets SA with new bakkie and luxury brands

During the recent 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Chery unveiled two new brands, adding to a growing list of sub-brands under its umbrella.

A Himla bakkie | image supplied

It revealed a bakkie-focused brand called Himla, which marks the automaker's entry into the segment. The other new brand is Lepas, which Chery says is designed to support its premium positioning and global expansion. Both brands are poised to arrive in South Africa.

The L8 is the first model of Lepas and is a luxury SUV with a cabin Chery describes as spacious with comprehensive tech and safety features.

“Beyond the L8, Lepas will expand its lineup to cover all mainstream segments, building a diverse portfolio tailored to customer needs, from families to luxury enthusiasts,” Chery said.

The Lepas L8 pictured from afar at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show | image supplied

“Chery’s continued expansion into global markets is a clear reflection of its ambition and ability to evolve with the needs of today’s discerning drivers.

“The introduction of Lepas, and its first model, the L8 luxury SUV, adds a dynamic new layer to Chery’s growing portfolio, combining refined design and premium innovation to meet the expectations of a new generation of consumers,” said Verene Petersen, national marketing manager for Chery South Africa.

Himla

An exciting new prospect for the South African automotive market is the Himla brand, as the bakkie segment remains a favourite in the country with local production and fierce competition (particularly between Ford and Toyota), adding to the competitiveness and importance of the segment.

“As the role of bakkies continues to expand beyond work into everyday life, HIMLA showcases Chery’s technological strength in the global mobility space.

"The new Himal series builds on Chery’s 28 years of technical expertise and will further leverage the company’s advantages in the three core components of NEVs and intelligent connectivity to reshape the global bakkie landscape,” Chery said.

The global bakkie segment is entering a phase of sustained growth, with the latest IHS data showing international sales reached 5.67 million units in 2025, and forecasts suggesting volumes will surpass 6.3 million units by 2030, according to Chery.

“Bakkies play a vital role in many parts of the world, from remote work sites to everyday family life,” commented Petersen.

“Himla is our way of expanding into a segment that is both competitive and full of potential. South Africa, in particular, is a standout market for bakkies.

“While we continue to evaluate opportunities in key markets, our focus with HIMLA is on building a product that speaks to global needs and local preferences alike,” Petersen said.