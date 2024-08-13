Chinese luxury SUV brand Lepas to enter SA market in 2026

Chinese carmaker Chery will expand its footprint in South Africa in 2026 with the launch of Lepas, a new premium SUV brand aimed at younger, style-driven consumers.

Lepas, which made its global debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2025, is positioned as a design-led luxury brand combining advanced technology with expressive styling. Chery says the brand is targeted at drivers who want more than functionality from their vehicles, offering instead a blend of individuality, modern comfort, and purposeful design.

In China, Lepas models feature the group’s latest hybrid and electric drivetrain technologies, along with smart cockpit systems and connectivity features. The brand is expected to compete in the compact and mid-size SUV segments when it enters South Africa, adding pressure to established players in the premium crossover market.

The move forms part of Chery’s broader growth strategy in South Africa, where the company has already established its core Chery and Omoda lines and is preparing to launch its bakkie brand Jaecoo. Lepas will further extend the company’s portfolio into the upper end of the market.

Lepas joins a wave of new Chinese automotive brands expanding into South Africa on the back of strong demand for tech-rich, high-value vehicles. More details on local models and pricing are expected to be announced ahead of the official launch in 2026.