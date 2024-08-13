Automotive Dealers
    Jaecoo is the official vehicle partner of EFC

    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    Jaecoo is excited to announce its partnership with EFC as the official vehicle partner of Africa’s top mixed martial arts organisation. Entering South Africa's new-vehicle market, the Chinese brand offers a unique urban off-road SUV with its debut model, the stylish J7, combining the toughness of off-roaders with the comfort and technology of urban SUVs.
    This exciting new partnership with EFC is the embodiment of our ‘fearless’ maxim and lines up perfectly with our growing brand’s unwavering pursuit of adventure,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager Omoda & Jaecoo.

    Established in 2009 in South Africa, EFC provides athletes with a world-class platform to unleash their full potential and showcase their prowess on a global stage.

    “We are proud to officially partner with JAECOO, a new and exciting vehicle brand that is set to take the world by storm,” said EFC president Cairo Howarth.

    “Like EFC, JAECOO is here to challenge the status quo, and take on the traditional big players in the industry by offering the best possible product and quality,”

    From SA to the world

    EFC events take place in South Africa, but bouts are broadcast to over 120 countries around the world.

    As the new official vehicle partner to the organisation, Jaecoo has provided J7 vehicles to various EFC title-match competitors.

    The EFC’s dedication to safety, along with the adherence to an extensive list of international unified rules, reflects EFC’s commitment to making the sport safer, an outlook that is wholly in line with Jaecoo’s stance on vehicle safety.

    This, then, is our ringside salute, from one fearless organisation to another.

    “The JAECOO J7 is constructed according to global 5-star safety standards and comes packed with standard safety features and driver-assistance technology,” Gahagan explained.

    “So, just like EFC and its athletes, we believe in both working hard and playing hard, but still keeping safety firmly in mind.”

