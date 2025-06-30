Review: Chinese brand Jaecoo delivers with frugal, feature-packed J7 SHS

A new plug-in hybrid version of the Jaecoo J7 has arrived in South Africa. The J7 is a mid-sized SUV and is part of the Chery Group’s O&J sub-brands, which were introduced to the country last year. O standing for the luxury-based brand Omoda and J standing for Jaecoo. I’ve driven the new hybrid option in the J7 lineup, aptly called J7 SHS, and here are my thoughts…

It’s easy to get lost in the plethora of Chinese car brands that have made their way to the country over the past two or three years, but Chery is a recognisable brand to most South Africans. That’s because it enjoyed a stint locally before departing and returning again, and in its return, making a U-turn on its brand positioning, and essentially turning into an affordable car brand with somewhat quality vehicles.

In the present day, Chery plans for market share with plans of bringing its bakkie brand to Mzansi, adding to its list of car brands operating here. The O&J brands have had success since launching locally, and the J7 has proven to be a bang for your buck SUV in its segment with a faint yet edgy exterior design.

But does the J7 SHS warrant a new arrival to the lineup? In short, I think so. Why? Because it offers a 1,200km driving range on a fully charged battery and a full tank.

Not only that, but it proved to be frugal during my seven-day testing period with it. Jaecoo claims the J7 SHS consumes on average 5l per 100km, which is not far off from the figures I got while testing, which hovered between 5.5 and 5.8l per 100km.

The J7 SHS is also capable of driving solely using a 18.3 kWh battery for 90km. So a frugal SUV with 1,200km+ driving range will tick some boxes for most, especially for fuel-conscious motorists.

How does it work?

The J7 comes with a 1.6l petrol engine, but the SHS option has a turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that a total output of 255kW and 525Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

It has a maximum DC charging speed of up to 40kW and supports fast charging. Jaecoo says the 18.3 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack can replenish itself from 30-80% in 20 minutes using a compatible DC charger.

The switch between driving using the battery and the petrol engine is smooth and almost not noticeable. I’ve learnt to expect a loud hum from the engines of hybrid cars when it comes to play, which can be quite annoying at times.

The kicker, unfortunately, is having to eventually charge up the battery. Despite energy recuperating tactics adding juice to the battery, there isn’t enough to keep it alive without a charge forever. I must note, however, that I did not need to charge the battery during my seven days with it, which is a positive sign. So the battery will drain eventually, but it can last long thanks to the car’s energy recuperation system.

Drive

The J7 SHS definitely has more oomph to it compared to its siblings in the lineup, that’s for sure. While it doesn’t have the super quick acceleration of a pure EV, it has enough to not be left in the dust. It has four drive mode options: Sport, Eco, and Standard.

The J7 SHS handles decently with a generally plush suspension set-up for driving in urban areas.

Interior and features

Step inside the J7 SHS and you’re immediately met with a cabin that feels more upmarket than you’d expect at this price. The black leather seats are comfy and feel solid, with heating and cooling for both front passengers.

The driver gets a six-way electric adjustment, while the passenger gets four. And yes, there’s dual-zone climate control and even a refrigerated centre armrest, which actually came in handy more than I expected. The ambient lighting adds a nice touch at night and makes the cabin feel a bit more premium.

The big 14.8-inch touchscreen is the control hub for most things — Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, nav, Bluetooth — and it’s paired with a 10.25-inch driver display that gives you all your key info clearly.

There’s even an eight-speaker Sony sound system and a 50W wireless charger that stays cool while topping up your phone. Most of it can be operated by voice too, though I still find myself defaulting to the screen out of habit.

In terms of space and practicality, it’s well thought out. The boot gives you 500L of space, covered by a retractable cargo shelf that doubles as a projector screen (a bit gimmicky, but cool nonetheless). Fold the rear seats down and you get over 1,200l , which should be enough for anything short of moving house. There’s a centre armrest for back passengers, a powered tailgate, and keyless everything, unlock, start, go.

The screens are nice and slick, but they’re fingerprint magnets. And while I love a car that looks out for me, the safety alerts can get a bit much — beeps and pings for everything from traffic to lane drift to cars lurking in your blind spot.

Still, you get the full ADAS suite: adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking (for cars, people, bikes), lane assist, blind spot detection, traffic jam assist – the works. Great for peace of mind, but I wouldn’t mind an “off” button for some of the more hyperactive warnings.

Verdict

The J7 SHS keeps the same clean, modern look that made the original J7 stand out, especially with that wide horizontal grille that gives it a more serious presence on the road. But now, you get the added benefits of a hybrid system that brings long range, low fuel consumption, and just an overall smarter drive. In short, a good car just got better. It retails at R689,900.