Review: Omoda C5 Lux X

Omoda is becoming an increasingly recognisable car brand in South Africa since its arrival in the country in 2023.

When it launched, the C5 was the first Omoda model to hit South African roads. To my memory, the exterior design of the C5 was polarising to the general public. Nevertheless, it has brought the brand success, hence the growing popularity of its nameplate.

While Omoda cleverly added more derivatives to the C5 lineup in South Africa over time, it also put its foot into the larger SUV segment with its flagship C9 SUV, adding presence for pocket-stretched consumers.

Omoda, which is a brand under the Chery Group umbrella, embodies its parent company in a different manner from its sibling, the Jaecoo. While both offer value for money, Omoda seeks to settle in a competitive compact SUV market with the promise of luxury but at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.

I’ve driven the C9, and I was impressed. It drove well, and it really oozes presence on the road, thanks to a distinctive grill design that is borderless. Now, I’ve driven the compact C5 SUV in its Lux X guise, and I feel more or less the same about it when I first encountered it in the past. The X series of the C5 comprises two models, the Lux X and Elegance X, with the former being in my care for a week.

My opinion at that time was that the C5 is just an okay car, brought down by its design. However, with the Lux X derivative, the C5 is more refined in terms of styling, while offering better drive quality with more features.

These added features include a sportier exterior design with a new diamond matrix grille, revised front bumper, updated headlights and daytime running lamps, and black-painted alloy wheels.

Performance upgrades include a new six-speed dual-clutch transmission, improved 0–100 km/h acceleration time of nine seconds, and a switch to multilink rear suspension. The Omoda C5 Lux X is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 115kW and 230 Nm of torque.

An additional mechanical difference includes a drive mode selector with Eco, Normal, and Sport modes. Inside, enhancements include soft-touch materials on the front door panels, a 50-watt ventilated wireless charger replacing the previous 15-watt unit, and increased boot space of 442L (1,149L with the rear seats folded).

Omoda promises a fuel economy of 6.9L/100km with the C5 Lux X. Real-world testing proved it can be much higher. One starts to wonder if Chinese cars are just generally heavier on fuel compared to other brands.

Verdict

The C5 Lux X adds to the C5 in a way that is not just surface-level. With it, you get a new six-speed DCT gearbox that makes a noticeable difference in the overall drive quality. Added to this is a welcome upgrade in the suspension. The surface-level differences, however, still make the C5 more stylish, particularly the black alloys and the overall sportier look. It’s safe to call the cosmetic changes a successful minor glow-up for the greater good.

With this increased styling and added features, the C5 Lux X makes a compelling case for a car that truly is value for money in its segment. It undercuts its rivals here while still making sure a presence of luxury and quality is around.

The Omoda C5 Lux X is priced at R425,900 and comes with Omoda’s five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000 km service plan, and a ten-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty as part of the standard price.