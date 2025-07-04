Review: Ford Tourneo Custom Trend

As a father of three, I’ve learned that having enough space for your little ones in your vehicle is important. I can’t imagine them being driven around in a compact car, even though it is possible. Therefore, an SUV is the safest bet for optimal comfort for them. Seven-seater SUVs are even better for this scenario. However, people tend to forget that transporting a family can also be done with non-commercial people-movers that have seven or more seats.

While people-movers offer more seats, they sometimes don’t come with the same ride quality and features like an SUV does. Still, the fact remains, people-movers can be a better fit for bigger families. In my case, an SUV can still see to the needs of a family of five, but there are odd occasions where extended family need to join for a ride. This is where a people-mover comes in.

I had the opportunity to test Ford’s people mover, the Tourneo Custom, for a week-long period. Ford’s people mover was updated last year, launching initially with a single variant: the Trend LWB. This was later joined by the Active, and as of August 2025, the lineup has expanded further to include the Sport and Titanium models. On test I had the Trend variant. The Tourneo Custom competes directly against the Hyundai Staria, Volkswagen Kombi, and the Mercedes-Benz V Class.

I have actually driven the Tourneo Custom prior to my testing period, and that was at the national launch of it in September 2024. My impressions of it at that time were that it moved on open roads with great vigour, thanks to its power and transmission. I was also quite impressed with its elevated level of convenience features on offer and the car-like feel it had in the driver’s seat.

My testing period left me with the same judgment. The Ford Tourneo Custom provides enough power to its front wheels to ensure that you don’t get left in the dust while maintaining a good level of modernity. The Tourneo Custom Trend has a 2L single turbo EcoBlue diesel engine that uses AdBlue and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which help it push out 100kW of power and 360Nm of torque. Beyond the solid performance, the Tourneo Custom offers a suite of features focused on versatility, comfort, and safety. Let’s dive into the specifics.

The Tourneo Custom Trend LWB has up to eight seats with three rows that can be rearranged into a six-seat conference layout. With the second- and third-row seats removed, 6.8 cubic metres of space is freed up. In the front, more space can be found with the absence of a gear shifter between the driver and front passenger, as it has a column-mounted shifter.

Convenience features include a 13-inch touchscreen with Sync 4, a 12-inch cluster with an eight-inch configurable digital display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, three USB ports, two 12V sockets, and one USB port with both Type-A and Type-C outputs.

Nice-to-have features include dual-zone automatic electronic climate control, rear seat climate control, heated front seats, a roof-mounted passenger airbag that frees up dash space, and AMPS mounts for fitting electronic devices.

It doesn’t end there, the Tourneo Custom Trend also has a plethora of safety features for peace of mind:

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping aid

Evasive steering assist

Forward collision warning

Reverse brake assist

Driver alert with driver impairment monitor

Adaptive front lighting system

ABS with dynamic stability control

Electronic brake force distribution

Emergency brake assist

180-degree camera system (front and rear)

Front and rear parking sensors

Airbags: six total (dual front, side, rear curtain)

Verdict

At R1,070,000, the Ford Tourneo Custom Trend will need to do some convincing for buyers looking for a family-oriented vehicle rather than something more commercially focused.

It certainly offers space, and it’s fitted with a host of features that make it feel family-friendly, but it might lack the kerb appeal many people are after. It’s not a bad-looking van by any means, but it does lean slightly towards the commercial side in its exterior styling. That said, the new Sport and Titanium variants seem to fill that gap more effectively.

As I mentioned earlier, it definitely has the power to keep up with smaller cars, but it can feel weighed down when all seats are occupied, particularly noticeable when overtaking or climbing steep inclines.

One personal downside is the sheer size of the vehicle. At 5.5m in length and 2.3m in width (with mirrors), parking can quickly become a nightmare in tighter spaces.

In the end, the Tourneo Custom isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it ticks enough of the right boxes for those who need to move people comfortably and with confidence.