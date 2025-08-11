South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Hybrid Chery with 1,200km range launched in SA

    Chery South Africa has introduced the Tiggo 8 CSH Hybrid, a seven-seater SUV combining a 1.5L petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver 255kW of power and 525Nm of torque. The vehicle offers a combined driving range of up to 1,200km and an all-electric range of up to 90km.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    The Chery Tiggo 8 CSH hybrid | image supplied
    The Chery Tiggo 8 CSH hybrid | image supplied

    Efficiency and performance

    Chery claims the Tiggo 8 CSH achieves fuel consumption as low as 1.3L/100km under optimal conditions, rising to 5.2L/100km when the battery charge falls below 30%. It emits 30 g/km of CO₂. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission with selectable Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes.

    The battery has undergone rigorous testing in extreme climates, including high humidity and water submersion, and features IP68-rated sealing and advanced thermal management for reliability and safety.

    Interior

    The SUV seats seven in a flexible 2+3+2 configuration, with up to 1,930 litres of cargo space available when rear seats are folded. Standard features include heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function for the front passenger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and an electric tailgate.

    Cabin amenities include multiple USB ports with fast charging, roof rails, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The audio system comprises 12 speakers, and voice commands can be activated with “Hello Chery.”

    Safety and driver assistance

    Safety features include ten airbags, Isofix child seat mounts, and driver fatigue monitoring. Assistance systems provided include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and prevention, emergency braking, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, and a 540-degree camera system.

    Pricing and warranty

    The Tiggo 8 CSH Hybrid is available exclusively in Apex trim and retails from R729,900. It comes with a seven-year/90,000 km service plan, a seven-year/200,000 km warranty, a 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty (transferable to a second owner if purchased through an authorised pre-owned dealer), and a 10-year unlimited km battery warranty.

    Let's do Biz