Chery conducts Africa’s 'first' dual-vehicle crash test in South Africa

Chery South Africa has conducted what it says is Africa’s first real-world dual-vehicle collision test, demonstrating the performance of its Tiggo 9 SUV in head-on crash scenarios.

The test involved two Tiggo 9 vehicles colliding at 50km/h with only half of their front ends overlapping, a setup chosen to replicate one of the most common and dangerous types of road accidents in South Africa. High-speed monitoring reportedly showed that the passenger cabins remained intact, with no deformation to the A-, B-, or C-pillars.

Dual-vehicle crash tests differ from standard single-vehicle barrier tests because the energy of the impact is shared between two moving vehicles rather than being absorbed by a stationary wall. Road safety data indicate that head-on collisions in South Africa occur more frequently than the global average and have higher fatality rates.

Chery’s national brand and marketing manager, Verene Petersen, said the test was aimed at providing demonstrable safety results rather than claims.

“All restraint systems operated as intended. The driver and passenger airbags deployed instantly, along with the driver’s knee airbag, and seatbelt pre-tensioners engaged to limit occupant movement,” she said. The vehicles’ fuel systems remained sealed, and all four doors could be opened normally after the impact, providing access for emergency services.

Technical details highlighted in the test include:

- The Tiggo 9 structure is composed of 85% high-strength steel, with 21% being hot-formed ultra-high-strength steel rated at 1,500 MPa.

- A dual aluminium-alloy anti-collision beam spans 85% of the front width, supported by six additional energy-absorbing crash boxes.

- The vehicle is equipped with a 10-airbag system, including long curtain airbags and a far-side airbag between the driver and front passenger.

Chery says the test is part of its broader programme to evaluate vehicle safety under various global conditions. Previous tests have included high-altitude scraping trials and battery immersion tests.

While the results are company-reported and have not been independently verified, the test represents a step toward showcasing advanced safety features in vehicles intended for the African market.