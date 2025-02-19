Rob Garden joins MscSports

In a move that reflects not just a key appointment, but a statement of intent, Rob Garden has joined MSCSports in a new role created for him.

“The reason behind creating the new role as part of Mscsports’ long-term strategic vision through integrated solutions across creative, PR, content and digital, the aim is to actively drive the local sponsorship industry forward and, in the process, build stronger brands and forge deeper fan connections for client partners.

“That is the kind of ambition I want to be a part of,” Garden explains.

Evolution of sponsorship

As sponsorship evolves into something more culturally and creatively demanding, Garden’s perspective will help MSCSPORTS lead that shift with work that earns attention and drives relevance.

“We are not here to tick boxes. We are here to make an impact. Rob sees that, and his joining reflects the direction we’re taking,” says Carrie Delaney, managing director at MscSports.

“This is not just about adding creative capacity. It is about backing ourselves to build something distinctive.

“Rob brings a rare ability to translate ideas into work that resonates. Work that is strategically sharp, conceptually strong, and culturally aware,” she explains.

Rare mix

As the full-service sponsorship agency sharpens its creative edge and accelerates its campaign-led offering, Garden brings a rare mix of creative instinct, communication craft, and hard-won credibility to the team.

With more than a decade of experience at top agencies including M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment (both locally and in the UK), Playmakers, and Levergy, Garden has conceptualised and driven award-winning campaigns for brands like Nedbank, New Balance, Telkom, Castle Lager and the International Cricket Council.

He shaped his early career in PR and, over the years, has built an industry-leading portfolio that blends strategic thinking with creative execution, backed by a deep understanding of how brands forge genuine connections with their consumers.

Sustained growth

Garden joins MscSports at a time of sustained growth, with the agency landing major integrated briefs across lifestyle, sportswear, and youth culture.

He is already involved in campaigns tapping into street culture, fan communities, and creator platforms, part of a deliberate move to show up in spaces where brand presence is earned, not bought.

“There is a real energy at MscSports and I’m immensely excited to play a part in the next evolution of the agency,” says Garden.