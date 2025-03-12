Automotive Commercial & Industrial
    Automotive Commercial & Industrial

    Chery’s Tiggo 4 crosses the million-mark export milestone

    12 Mar 2025
    Chery announced that it has achieved a milestone of exporting one million Tiggo 4's to global markets.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    It said the one millionth exported Tiggo 4 departed from Dalian Port in China with an event to commemorate the occasion.

    Senior executives from Chery, key members from the Dalian Free Trade Zone, global partners, and media representatives gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

    “The Tiggo 4 milestone highlights its widespread recognition as a standout product in Chery’s global lineup and underscores its world-class competitiveness,” commented Verene Petersen, national marketing manager for Chery South Africa.

    “The Tiggo 4 has been instrumental in our success, with 1,172 units sold in February 2025 alone, making it one of South Africa’s most popular passenger vehicles.”

    The Tiggo 4 debuted in 2018 and is in 70 countries and regions, and Chery said the model played a pivotal role in strengthening its international presence. “In 2025, the compact SUV will enter the European market, marking a significant step in the Tiggo 4’s growth,” it said.

    The Tiggo 4 has also left a positive impression within the local automotive scene. The Tiggo 4 Pro DCT received the Most Improved Car of the Year accolade at the Top Gear South Africa 2024 awards.

