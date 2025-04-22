Chery to unveil 19 hybrid car models in 2025, launching Super Hybrid brand

Chery will introduce 19 hybrid models in 2025 across the HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and REEV (range-extender electric vehicle) categories.

The first of these will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025, where Chery will officially launch its Super Hybrid (CSH) brand. The Tiggo 7 CSH, Tiggo 8 CSH, and Tiggo 9 CSH will make their public debut at the event.

The next-generation CSH range will be powered by a hybrid engine boasting a 46.5% thermal efficiency, paired with a hybrid transmission offering 93% efficiency—resulting in fuel consumption as low as 2–3l/100km, according to Chery.

A 2.0 TGDI hybrid engine, combined with DHT230 and DHT280 transmissions, delivers up to 280kW of total system output and a hybrid motor speed of 24,000rpm.

The Super Hybrid technology will be available through a lineup of platforms, including the Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, Super Golden Extended-Range Platform, High-performance Electric platform, and Super Hybrid platform.

“Advancing hybrid technology means harnessing innovation and new energy to drive sustainable growth and support a greener future,” said Jay Jay Botes, general manager for Chery South Africa.

“We believe Super Hybrid technology will become a key growth driver in markets like South Africa, especially as we expand our local lineup with electrified models later this year.”

Earlier this month, Chery unveiled its latest global hybrid technology at the Chery Hybrid Night & Open Source Initiative Launch event in Wuhu, China.

Chery says the debut of its hybrid technology brand, Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), marks its evolution from a technology follower to a leader, positioning it as a driving force in the global mobility revolution.